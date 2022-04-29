Giannis Antetokounmpo Sounds off on Celtics Ahead of Round 2 Matchup: ‘I Don’t Know What They’ve Done’

Two-time MVP. One-time Defensive Player of the Year. One-time NBA Champion. One-time Finals MVP. NBA All-75 Team. Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the best players in the history of the league. And now, the Boston Celtics will have the pleasure of taking him and the Milwaukee Bucks on in the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

The Celtics are coming off a four-game sweep of the Brooklyn Nets while the Bucks swiftly took care of the Chicago Bulls in five games. In Milwaukee’s series, Antetokounmpo averaged 28.6 points, 13.4 rebounds, and 6.2 assists while shooting 56.8 percent from behind the three-point line.

On the other side of things, the Celtics’ defense was the main factor behind their win over the Nets. Led by Jayson Tatum, they held Kevin Durant 32-of-83 shooting from the field (38.6 percent from the field). And now, they’ll try to do the same to Antetokounmpo.

There’s a lot at stake, as the winner of this matchup advances to the Eastern Conference Finals. However, as the series gets ready to begin and both sides get their game plans ready, one player seems oblivious to what the other team has been doing as of late.

Antetokounmpo Oblivious to Celtics’ Success

After the Bucks’ Game 5 win over the Bulls, Antetokounmpo was asked about the Celtics. More specifically, he was asked about what impresses him about Boston. In response, Antetokounmpo said that he knows nothing about the Celtics, stating that he “doesn’t watch basketball”:

I don’t watch basketball. I haven’t watched Boston… I don’t know what they’ve done. But I know that they’re the team we’re playing. I’ve heard the guys talk about it in the locker room.

Antetokounmpo said that he gets too stressed watching basketball, so he doesn’t really watch much. In turn, he isn’t too familiar with what the Celtics have been doing lately, although he did say that he knows they’ve been playing well.

Now, while there could be some truth to this, it’s hard to imagine that one of the best basketball players in the world doesn’t watch the sport. It may be true that he doesn’t watch it as intensely as guys like Durant, but to say that he never watches it seems absurd. But even if what he said is true, he still has some experience going up against the Celtics, as he played three games against them this season.

Antetokounpo’s Stats Against Celtics This Season

The Celtics and Bucks split their season series 2-2 this year, but Antetokounmpo only appeared in three of the four games. He missed the first meeting between the two teams back on November 12, a game the Bucks would lose by nine points.

In the three games he did play in, however, Antetokounmpo put up his usual great numbers. The Greek Freak averaged 28.3 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 4.3 assists while shooting 53.4 percent from the field and 0.0 percent from behind the three-point line.

Based on those numbers, a couple of things stand out. First and foremost, they’re down across the board from his season averages. They’re only slightly below, sure, but regardless, the Celtics have at least slowed him down a little bit. But the real stat to note is that Antetokounmpo has yet to hit a three against Boston this year, despite averaging three 3.0 per game.

Now, if Antetokounmpo truly has no idea how the Celtics have been playing as of late, he could be in for a rude awakening as their blistering hot defense beats him up from the jump. However, in all likelihood, Antetokounmpo will be ready for whatever the Celtics throw at him. This series should be a battle.