Insider Shoots Down Chatter of Celtics Reuniting With Two Familiar Faces

On the December 1 episode of “The Celtics Collective” Podcast, Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney and Adam Kaufman of Celtics Beat discussed the possibility of the Boston Celtics potentially re-acquiring Gordon Hayward and Terry Rozier from the Charlotte Hornets. Kaufman explained why he wasn’t down with the idea, starting with Hayward’s injury history.

“I don’t think you want to go anywhere near Gordon Hayward or Terry Rozier,” Kaufman said. “I mean, they’ve both been here, you know, we know what they’re capable of. Obviously, when they’re right, Hayward, you can’t ever count on being right. It’s just kind of a tragic basketball story. Unfortunately not so much tragic for his bank account, but not a guy that you can reliably keep on the floor.”

Hayward has been out for the Hornets since November 23 due to a left shoulder fracture. As for Rozier, Kaufman believes that the Celtics have enough guard depth that they don’t need to get Rozier back into the fold.

“And Rozier, I think you could have made a like Terry Rozier versus Kemba Walker case a few years back, but at this point in time, Terry Rozier doesn’t make sense for this team with what they already have at the guard positions.”

Rozier has not had the same bad injury luck as Hayward, but while he’s averaging 21.3 points a game, he’s shooting 38.5 percent from the field and 30.1 percent from three in 16 games this season.

Hayward Indicates He Wants to Join Lakers

After the Los Angeles Lakers started the season losing their first two games, the Twitter account “The Noble Savage” proposed that the Lakers need to trade Russell Westbrook for Hayward, PJ Washington, and Kelly Oubre.

“Best trade for the Lakers is that Russ trade to the Hornets for Gordon Hayward, PJ Washington and Kelly Oubre. We need wing depth and shooting. Buddy Hield and Myles Turner don’t fix the wing depth issue and Turner is made of the same brand of glass as Anthony Day to Davis.”

Best trade for the Lakers is that Russ trade to the Hornets for Gordon Hayward, PJ Washington and Kelly Oubre. We need wing depth and shooting. Buddy Hield and Myles Turner don’t fix the wing depth issue and Turner is made of the same brand of glass as Anthony Day to Davis — The Noble Savage (@ThatBlackPope) October 21, 2022

Among those who liked this tweet was Hayward himself, as pointed out by “The Noble Savage.”

Gordon Hayward SICK of Charlotte. Get this man to the Lakers IMMEDIATELY!! pic.twitter.com/pZIETIghRT — The Noble Savage (@ThatBlackPope) October 22, 2022

The Lakers have since seen steady improvement since losing their first two games, as they are 10-13. While that does not put them in the playoff picture, they’re not completely out of it, as they are two games behind the 10th-seeded Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference playoff race.

The Lakers may not make a trade after all, and if they do, it may not be for Hayward, given his reputation for not being able to stay on the floor.

Sean Deveney on Potential PJ Washington Trade

While talking with Kaufman about potential trades with Charlotte, Deveney singled out PJ Washington as the guy the Celtics should go after, though he acknowledged Charlotte’s potentially hefty price tag to get him.

“I think that the one guy that I’d be interested in Charlotte is PJ Washington,” Deveney said “(It) probably would cost you two first-round picks, though. You’d really have to wonder if that’s worth it, and then you have to pay him.”

Washington is in the last year of his rookie contract and will be entering restricted free agency this summer. Deveney followed that up by asking if it’s worth getting him knowing the Celtics will have Grant Williams’ upcoming restricted free agency to think about already.

“Again, is it worth giving up two first-rounders for a guy you might not keep, or you might be forced to choose either Grant Williams or PJ Washington but not both in the end?”