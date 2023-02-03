Grant Williams Contract Demands Unveiled Amid Celtics Trade Talks: Sources

Heading into the season, the Boston Celtics were forced to decide whether or not to extend Grant Williams. The two sides were unable to come to an agreement on an extension, meaning he will be a restricted free agent this summer. According to sources who spoke with Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports, Williams will be looking for a contract in the $18-$20 million range.

“They undercut him on the extension, and they’re going to have to decide, how much is what he brings worth to them?” an Eastern Conference executive explained to Deveney. “But they got a pretty friendly deal for Al [Horford], right? So that leaves them some pretty significant room to keep Grant Williams, too. All he had to do, really, was to back up what he did last year, to show that the big spike he had in his shooting was not some fluke. He has done that. He is really tough on those corner 3s. His defense is there. He is a better playmaker. He wants something in the $18-20 million per year range, and he has to feel like he has earned that.”

There had been a bit of chatter surrounding the idea of potentially trading Williams, with reports of the Miami Heat being potentially interested back in December, but that has mostly died down. However, Boston still has to deal with the impending February 9 trade deadline and will have to decide on whether or not to make a move.

The Celtics will have to worry about matching any deal that comes Williams’ way in restricted free agency this offseason. And with how well the young forward is playing this season, he could end up getting close to or more than what he’s reportedly looking for in free agency.

Williams is putting together a career year for the Celtics as Boston continues its quest to push for a championship. He has appeared in 51 of the Celtics’ 52 games this year and is playing 27.6 minutes per contest (the fifth-most minutes per game on the team). The big man is averaging 8.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game on 48.0% shooting from the field and 42.0% shooting from behind the three-point line.

Jaylen Brown Could Leave Celtics: Sources

In addition to having to worry about Williams’ future, the Celtics may have to be concerned about Jaylen Brown’s, too. He only has one year left on his deal after this season, and according to sources who spoke with Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports, if the Celtics mess around too much, he could choose to ditch Boston for another team.

“He is a difficult guy to figure out. He always has been,” an Eastern Conference executive explained to Deveney. “If they step up and give him the contract, it is hard to imagine he won’t take it and won’t keep on building up his legacy there. But if they screw around, if he gets offended by the way they approach things, that is when he could look for the door and find a team that wants to build around him. There are plenty out there that would do that. Staying in Boston, though, that’s the first option for everyone.”

Jaylen Brown earned his selection ☘️ @FCHWPO is a 2023 #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/yzEKgPrxvI — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 3, 2023

Celtics & Will Barton Have ‘Mutual Interest’

As far as this season goes, however, the Celtics need to be worried about the impending trade deadline and subsequent buyout market race. According to Keith Smith of CelticsBlog, the Washington Wizards and Will Barton could complete a buyout, and there is a “mutual interest” between the veteran wing and the Celtics.

“Keep an eye on Will Barton, should he work a buyout with the Washington Wizards,” Smith wrote. “A source told CelticsBlog, ‘There’s some mutual interest there. Barton would give them another scorer off the bench, and he has big game experience too.’”