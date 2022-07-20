23-Year-Old Forward Sounds Off on Celtics, Contract Extension

The Boston Celtics made it all the way to the NBA Finals last year after struggling to start the season. And while they ended up losing to the Golden State Warriors in six games, they agave already made moves to improve the roster ahead of next season.

Brad Stevens signed Danilo Gallinaro to a two-year deal in free agency and traded five players to the Indiana Pacers in exchange for Malcolm Brogdon. However, in addition to adding more players to the roster, Stevens also has to start thinking about extensions for some of his younger players.

One player, in particular, who is in need of an extension is forward Grant Williams. The big man was a crucial part of Boston’s title run last year due to his versatile defense and three-point shooting. In a recent interview with The Atheltic, Williams spoke about his future extension and the negotiations with the Celtics.

“Just making sure that the extension works for both sides. My number one focus is winning,” Williams explained. “You take care of the good guys. You take care of the guys that provide value to your team, both on and off the floor. I feel like the Celtics are feeling the same way. I’m not too stressed about the negotiations because I feel like both parties want to get a deal done.”

Grant Williams says he wants to finish his career in Boston. Will the Celtics extend him this offseason?

The forward made sure to stress the importance of winning multiple times during his interview, emphasizing the fact that his primary goal is to help bring a championship to Boston.

Williams on Title: ‘The Number One Goal’

Boston selected Williams in the first round of the 2019 NBA Draft. Ever since then, Williams’ goal was to win a title with the Celtics. Right after he was drafted, Williams said to former GM Danny Ainge, “I’m gonna get you that banner.” And after getting close last year, that goal on his mind now more than ever.

“When you see me walk to the 3-point line and size up the crowd, I’m standing there looking up at those banners, because that’s the number one goal,” Williams said in his interview with The Athletic. “That’s the number one driver for me and something that I want to add to, ’cause I feel like we’re missing a couple up there.”

Grant Williams may be a role player for the Celtics, but he wants to be a star in his role. He reflects on his breakout season after Boston fell just short of a title.

This past season, Williams enjoyed a breakout year in Boston. In 77 games played, Williams averaged 7.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.0 assists on 47.5% shooting from the field and 41.1% shooting from behind the three-point line.

And as the Celtics prepare to replicate their success from last year, and then some, Williams explained that being in the Finals will help them learn.

Finals Appearance Will Help Celtics

Williams said that he still believes that the Celtics are the best team in the NBA, but losing in the Finals to the Warriors taught him that they need to play with more discipline in order to win it all.

“The thing I learned about the Finals is the discipline side of things,” Williams stated. “Everybody that makes it to the Finals is there for a reason and you have to be able to impact both sides of the ball and I felt that discipline the Warriors showed was the reason why they beat us. Less so about talent or anything else, because I felt like as a team, we are the most talented team in the league. So we just have to be a little better disciplined and understand exactly what we need to reach for this upcoming season.”

Now, as Williams enters his contract year and the Celtics look to bring another banner home to Boston, both parties will be on the same page.