Interview With Celtics Forward Grant Williams: ‘I Gotta Call Him Out’

This past Thursday, August 4, I got the chance to interview Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams. I was approached by eBay about the opportunity, as Williams was with them at the 2022 National Sports Collectors Convention.

We talked about trading cards, what he’s working on this offseason, and his nickname, ‘Batman.’ Here’s the full interview, placed in the latest episode of The Simone NBA Show, along with the video and audio versions.

Full Interview With Williams

Jack Simone: Thank you for taking the time. I appreciate you talking to me and the opportunity. I first just wanted to start off, in general, like, could you tell me about what you were doing with eBay at the Nationals [Sports Collectors Convention] this last weekend?

Williams: Yeah, so I was at eBay, selling cards for the Wounded Warrior Project. All proceeds went to the Wounded Warrior Project for their live beta. This introduction is to one of those things that, as time goes on, we’ll get better and better. And I think that, even just for the event that we did this past week, I thought it was amazing. Just because, not only did the beta have success, and you see the technology and the advancement that eBay is going to be able to progress and provide through the trading card and trading community, but also, it was one of those things where, it was just a good good vibe at the Nationals, a great community. And it allowed us to be a little more connected, but also, you know, enjoyed the collectible side of eBay. Because normally eBay, you get anything in the world, but having the collectible side, being able to get your cards graded, being able to make sure that everything is is up to standard is authentically guaranteed, that was incredible for me.

Simone: Yeah, I mean, eBay has it all. And that kind of leads into my next question is, you know, are you big trading cards guy? Just about the favorite cards you have. Anything you’ve come across, can be Pokemon, NBA, anything you collect, just like, what’s your favorite that you have?

Williams: So, I actually love, I used to love Pokemon growing up. We had booklets and pamphlets of Pokemon and Yu-Gi-Oh! cards. My mom actually throw those out, so I was very upset with her, let’s just say that. And my favorite card, I remember back then, I loved Yu-Gi-Oh! and red eyes black dragon, the card, I had was sick. Even though it was not the most popular card, but I was a jelly guy, so it was pretty cool for me. And then, when it came to Pokemon, I was a grass type guy because my family, my brother got to choose Charizard, he got first dibs every time. Because to get the game, we’d have to play through it with the same game, and next, you know, you alternate starters. So Gabon was Squirtle and I was Bulbasaur. And next, you know, you kept it moving generation by generation. So it was, that’s what I remember a history-wise from my collectible tribe. Now, starting my new collection now, I have a Mewtwo… [Williams’ microphone cut out here] Did you hear all that?

Simone: I think you you cut out a little when you’re talking about the Mewtwo card a little bit. But you said you got them graded, is what you said?

Williams: Yeah, I got them graded. I’m sorry. I’m on the road. That’s why I might cut out a little bit. I got them graded. Mewtwo was 9 and a half. Pikachu was a 10, it was a pristine 10. It was dope. I was hyped about that. They reminded me of exactly why I loved collecting cards back in the day. And that’s where I like will continue to do so. I’m trying to find a box that I can open myself on a stream, or on a Twitch, or even with eBay. I’d love to do that again. Because I feel like that’d be even more fun too.

Jack: Next, I kind of wanted to dive into the NBA a little bit. Talk about your game. Obviously, you took a huge step last season, one of the best three-point shooters in the NBA. What are you working on this offseason, in the same way that you kind of molded in your three point shot for last year?

Williams: Shooting on the move, that’s the big one. Not necessarily like Duncan Robinson shooting on the move, but more so pick-and-pop. Just make sure like the shots that I am gonna have to make this upcoming season, because teams are going to run me off, teams are going to be heavily contesting, so, that’s one. Defensively, I want to improve on guarding actions, like screaming actions. Whether that’s off ball or on. Because I do a great job in isolation, I want to improve, say I’m guarding Steph [Curry] or Trae Young coming off the screen and be able to negotiate and navigate those screens. And then the last thing is my finishing at the rim, whether that’s through floaters or touch shots, you know. Where, those in between shots so if I’m not getting all the way to the rim for a layup, being able to have that in my arsenal.

Simone: I saw that in one layup against the [Brooklyn] Nets last year. Give yourself some credit. I think the finishing is there.

Williams: That was a layup, though. I’m trying to get the floater package down next, right?

Simone: Next up, I wanted to ask you about Batman The nickname. Obviously, it kind of swept Twitter, swept the Celtics fandom last year. When did that start, exactly? Was it you who came up with it, and what do your teammates think of it?

Williams: It was not me that came up with it. My father actually told me it two years ago when I guarded Joker [Nikola Jokic] and I guarded him well. And he said, ‘we’re gonna call you the Batman from now on goofily. And then, the next season, I did it again, I guess, and played well. And so he texted me after the game, and I basically just joked to JB [Jaylen Brown]. I was like, ‘my dad says you guys gotta call me Batman from now on.’ And then JB said it to the media and it just went from there. It stuck. So, it’s fun. I love it. It’s a great nickname. I’ll keep it forever if I can.

Simone: Yeah, you gotta get the mask. You gotta rock up one day when you’re playing the [Denver] Nuggets in the mask and costume and everything.

Williams: I gotta do that. See, if I do that and we lose, I feel like I’ll look like an idiot.

Simone: You gotta take the risk, sometimes. Life’s about risks, you know?

Williams: Life’s about risks, you know, you can’t be scared about it, right?

Simone: Always. So, again, bleeds into my next question. I know you went through the list of, you know, if your teammates were Marvel characters last year, but if you could give any of your teammates nicknames, like what would they be? They don’t even have to be superheroes. Like I’m wondering if you thought about that. Even Ime Udoka. Any nicknames you’ve planned out for the guys over the season.

Williams: Oh, any nicknames? Ooh, that’s a great question. I’m actually gonna think about that now. I haven’t. But that’s my next development. I’m actually gonna think of all the nicknames that could potentially fly… The next the next time we talk, I will have it for you.

Simone: I will write that down, I’ll remember that. And then, last question I have for you. You’ve been in the league for a few years now. Obviously, playoff runs, all that. Is there anybody in the NBA you love playing against the most?

Williams: Ooh. I feel like I love playing against Giannis [Antetokounmpo], just because he brings that competitive edge every single night. Probably my favorite player to guard, favorite player to play against, just because, as much as he’s a nice guy off the court, and everything like that, I’ve never had the time to spend time with him. I’ve heard a lot of great things. But on the court, he’s so focused on winning, and that’s the guys I respect the most in the league.

Simone: I got you. Yeah. Well, that’s all the questions I had. I also wanted to say I appreciated your tweet yesterday. I thought it was funny that you called up JT [Jayson Tatum] for the 75-pounders. I thought that was entertaining, so. But yeah, that’s all I have written down for you today. I appreciate you taking the time.

Williams: Thank you for having me, thank you for talking to me. I gotta make sure JT is strong for next season. You know, I gotta call him out.

Simone: For sure for sure. I’ll be waiting on those nicknames, too. I appreciate it. Thanks.

Williams: Alright, sounds good. All right. Talk soon.

Discussion With Director of Trading Cards

In addition to my discussion with Williams, I got the chance to speak with Bob Means, the Director of Trading Cards at eBay. Ever since The Bubble in 2020, basketball cards have dominated the market.

“When the NBA Bubble kicked off in July 2020, there were an average of 4 basketball trading cards sold on eBay every minute,” Means told me. “In 2020, eBay saw basketball trading cards become the most popular in terms of sports cards on eBay, with sales spiking more than 676% compared to 2019. But basketball trading cards have maintained a strong presence on the eBay platform over the past 18+ years with nearly 50 cards sold every day on the online marketplace. “

Their popularity led to unfathomable growth.

“What was once unconventional for younger generations is now commonplace,” Means explained. “They are not just collecting, but looking at collectibles as long-term investments. 4 million more sports, collectible card games and non-sport trading cards were sold in 2020 compared to 2019. Basketball cards alone grew by 373% in 2020. While 2021 started to see the world return to some semblance of normalcy, the interest in trading cards didn’t wane.”

And if you were wondering what the Director of Trading Cards’ favorite cards are, well, it all comes down to personal preference.

“The community of sports collectors and trading card enthusiasts is filled with passionate and loyal fans. And I’ve been a sports fan and collector myself for many years,” said Means. “I am a Bay Area native so my collection revolves primarily around my home teams – the San Francisco 49ers, Golden State Warriors and of course, the San Francisco Giants. My favorite card in my collection right now is my Aaron Miller Enlightened Tutor Judge Promo card and I was just recently lucky enough to have Aaron sign it. I’m also looking to get a 52 Topps Willie Mays card into the eBay vault right now; I’d love to add that card to my collection. To see such a boom in recent years really excites me.”

Thanks again to eBay for setting this all up!