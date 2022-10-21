Celtics Forward Calls Out Joel Embiid After Marcus Smart Incident

The Boston Celtics’ season opener was highlighted by a scuffle between Marcus Smart and Joel Embiid. The Philadelphia 76ers big man flung Smart to the ground while fighting for the ball. In response, Smart tugged at Embiid’s ankle, causing him to fall to the floor.

However, according to Grant Williams, Embiid’s fall wasn’t exactly genuine.

“I think that, at the time, I think it was a rebound,” Williams said. “Smart kind of had his arm locked in with Jo. Smart took a disliking to the rip of it, because his elbow was locked out. I didn’t think the trip was that bad. Like, he tripped him and Joel fell backwards. So, I think that was more of a FIFA-type ordeal.”

Embiid, Smart, and Jaylen Brown, who ran over to defend his teammate, got into an altercation that ended in a replay review. After all was said and done, Smart picked up a personal foul for the reach-in and a technical foul for grabbing Embiid’s ankle. Embiid did not receive a foul or a tech on the play.

When Smart was thrown to the ground, it looked like he was in a great deal of pain. His arm twisted back, and it seemed as though he could have torn something. As one would assume, he was not happy about the situation.

Smart Sounds Off on Embiid

After the game, Smart was asked about the incident, and he gave a lengthy description of what happened. He thinks Embiid was trying to injure his arm.

“Went for a rebound. Basketball play. Went for the steal. Basketball play. Referee blows his whistle, calls a foul. I stopped play, my arm’s still stuck in there and he tries to break it,” Smart recalled. “And then I’m the only one who gets a tech. I mean, everybody saw it. I don’t have to keep talking about it. If I did that, I’m probably ejected, suspended three games, four games, fines.”

That being said, Smart said that he handled the situation well, because it could have gotten much uglier.

“But, like I said, it’s maturity,” Smart said. “I could have cracked his head open, but I didn’t. And that’s the maturity we had. So, we move on from it, it is what it is, and we control what we can control.”

At the time of the call, the game was tied at 63 points apiece. And while the Celtics had trouble letting the referees get the best of them last year, that didn’t happen in this game. They went on to outscore the 76ers 63-54 from that point on.

Celtics Received Strong Message From Veteran

It would have been easy for the Celtics to give in, start complaining about every call, and give the 76ers an easy path to victory, but instead, they locked in. They showed maturity and ended up playing better basketball after the incident than before it.

Williams said that a message from veteran big man Al Horford was a big reason they were able to do that.

“When it happened, Al [Horford] brought us in together and said, ‘don’t let this affect how we approach every single play, how we lock in. Stay locked in. Let it affect them. Let’s be ourselves. Let’s be who we are.’ And we did a good job of that, just staying focused, letting every possession come to us. We did a great job of responding,” Williams said.

Boston went on to win the game and is now 1-0 on the year. Their next game will be on October 21 against the Miami Heat. That one tips off at 7:30 p.m. Eastern time.