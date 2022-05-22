Celtics Urged to Give Key Role Player Massive Pay Raise This Offseason

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown may be the stars of the Boston Celtics, but they have needed plenty of help this postseason. Bostons’ supporting cast has played a huge part in this year’s playoff run. While guys like Al Horford and Marcus Smart have been great, Grant Williams has been the talk of the town.

Grant Williams outscored Giannis Antetokounmpo in a Game 7

The third-year forward has stepped up in a big way as of late. Williams is averaging 11.3 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 44.2% from the field and 43.1% from deep in the postseason. And according to an anonymous league source, his improved play could earn him a big payday.

An Eastern Conference GM spoke with Sean Deveney of Heavy.com about Williams’ upcoming contract extension talks. He stated that the Celtics should “give Grant Williams $45-50 million or so (over four years).”

Those numbers would place Williams among the best role players in the league. Others who are earning roughly $10 – $13 million per season include Richaun Holmes of the Sacramento Kings, Josh Hart of the Portland Trail Blazers, and Williams’ teammate Robert Williams.

The 23-year-old forward has worked hard for his upcoming payday, earning the trust of his teammates along the way.

Celtics’ Unwavering Trust in Williams

Williams was the hero of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Boston went seven games against the reigning champion Milwaukee Bucks. In Game 7, with everything on the line, Williams stepped up, scoring a game-high 27 points.

He took 18 threes during the contest, nailing seven of them. After the contest, head coach Ime Udoka revealed his message to Williams, saying that the team just told him to keep shooting.

“I told him let him fly. They’re disrespecting you more tonight than earlier in the series,” Udoka revealed. “And that was a plan for him and other guys. Really shifting and making them try to beat us. You saw it on the first one that he made and then he missed a few and got a little hesitant. And I basically said, shoot the ball like, what else can you do?”

Play

Ime Udoka on Celtics: "We Are NOT a Fluke" | Celtics vs Bucks Game 7

The team clearly believes in Williams, and after Game 7, he talked about how much that vote of confidence motivated him.

Williams Says Encouragement Made Him ‘Comfortable’

After his historic performance in Game 7, Williams said that he had no time to overthink things. His team’s unwavering belief gave him the confidence to keep going, and in the end, that mentality paid off.

“It’s tough to get in your own head when your entire team, like 15 people walk up to you and say, ‘let it fly, keep shooting,’ Williams explained. “So, for me, it was just like, alright, they’re encouraging it, might as well take advantage. So each one, as time went on, got more comfortable, kept shooting. And then, I guess Ime made a joke, I shot 18, and that’s probably the most threes I’ve shot in my life in a single game.”

Play

Grant Williams after CAREER NIGHT Against Milwaukee | Celtics vs Bucks Game 7

Williams began his rookie season shooting 0-for-25 from three-point range, with teammates jokingly calling him Ben Simmons. Since then, however, he’s turned himself into one of the best shooters in the league. He finished 16th in the NBA in three-point percentage this season.

With how crucial Williams has been to Boston’s playoff success, it’s no surprise that he’s expected to earn a big payday. After locking up Smart and Robert Williams with extensions last offseason, it’s looking like the Celtics will re-sign another one of their recent draft picks this summer.