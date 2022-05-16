Grant Williams’ Game 7 Performance Reminiscent of Previous Celtics’ Historic Performance

Coming into Game 7, many wondered who was going to be the role player who would step up for the Boston Celtics when they needed him most. Someone outside of the usual suspects who would knock down big shots at the right time to propel the Celtics to the next round. In other words, who was going to be the “Kelly Olynyk” of this Bucks-Celtics series?

For reference, Kelly Olynyk’s name is used in this context because his standout performance played a huge role in the Celtics defeating the Washington Wizards in Game 7 of the 2017 Eastern Conference Semifinals. Olynyk put up a statline of 26 points, five rebounds, and four assists, but it was his 14 points in the fourth quarter that propelled the Celtics past the Wizards and into the Conference Finals, which is why it’s remembered so fondly today.

Kelly Olynyk R2G7 Highlights vs Washington Wizards (26 pts, 5 reb, 4 ast) Become my patron! patreon.com/Timi093 Kelly Olynyk R2G7 Highlights vs Washington Wizards (26 pts, 5 reb, 4 ast) Statline: 26 pts (10/14 FG, 4/5 FT), 5 reb, 4 ast in 28 minutes NBA Playoffs 2016/17: R2G7 (4-3) 2017-05-16T14:42:48Z

Because of the circumstances, and, coincidentally enough, because May 15, 2022 marked the five-year anniversary of Olynyk’s revered Game 7 performance, Celtics nation asked who would fill the void left by the man, myth, and legend.

we could use a Kelly Olynyk game from one of the non-star players Derrick? Grant? Payton? — CelticsBlog (@celticsblog) May 15, 2022

A sign from the heavens, I need a Game 7 Olynyk performance from someone today like I need air to breathe https://t.co/qmXaIXN1xi — Joey O (@joakie13) May 15, 2022

We need JT to play like game 7 Kelly Olynyk in the 2017 semis. One of the most clutch performances by a long haired white male against the Wizards in the playoffs in franchise history — Chris Rodriguez (@Chrod1802) May 15, 2022

Their prayers were soon to be answered later that day.

Grant Williams Answered the Call as the ‘Kelly Olynyk’

In 39 minutes of play, Williams put up arguably his finest performance as a pro in Game 7 between the Celtics and the Bucks. Scoring 27 points (a career-high for Williams) made Grant the game’s leading scorer and his plus/minus of plus-25 was also the highest among the players in that game.

Williams’ 27 points were fueled by him shooting 7-for-18 from three-point land. He also had six rebounds and two blocks to go with his recent scoring barrage. It’s fair to say his contributions filled the void as the “Kelly Olynyk” of this series.

Grant Williams R2G7 Highlights vs Milwaukee Bucks (27 pts, 6 reb, 2 blk) | 2022 NBA Playoffs Grant Williams R2G7 Highlights vs Milwaukee Bucks (27 pts, 6 reb, 2 blk) | 2022 NBA Playoffs Statline: 27 pts (10/22 FG, 7/18 3PT), 6 reb, 2 blk in 39 minutes for business inquiries: tomasz.kordylewski@wp.pl patreon.com/Timi093 ► if you want to become my Patron paypal.me/Timi093 ► if you want to support me the other way… 2022-05-15T23:09:43Z

The one difference between Williams’ performance and Olynyk’s was that the former’s contributions played a big role in an all-around blowout victory while the latter’s performance played a big role in winning a tight game. Nonetheless. Williams’ play in Game 7 inspired many to compare him to Olynyk’s from five years ago.

If Kelly Olynyk can do it so can Grant — Dan Greenberg (@StoolGreenie) May 15, 2022

Grant Williams pulling a Kelly Olynyk — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) May 15, 2022

Grant Williams is the new Kelly Olynyk: Game 7 Legends of the Parquet. 💪🏽💪🏻 #BleedGreen pic.twitter.com/Q9xZgHsDKD — Mike Dynon ☘️🏀 (@MikeDynon) May 16, 2022

Grant’s Performance Makes His Extension Talks More Interesting

Performing at a high level in the postseason can take a player a long way in negotiations for their next contract. Olynyk’s clutch performance against the Wizards back in 2017 undoubtedly played a role in how he signed a lucrative four-year, $52 million contract with the Miami Heat that very summer. With Williams putting up a similar performance against the Bucks on May 15, 2022, he may have set himself up for a contract worth that much money, if not higher. However, Williams is in a different position now than Olynyk was back then.

Back in 2017, the last year of Olynyk’s contract was expiring. Because Olynyk was not extended beforehand, he was slated to enter restricted free agency once he turned down the qualifying offer from the Celtics. However, for the Celtics to orchestrate signing Gordon Hayward to a max contract that summer, they had to renounce Olynyk’s qualifying offer to open up more cap space, thus making him an unrestricted free agent for Miami to sign.

Williams on the other hand still has one year left on his rookie contract after this season is over. Once that happens, he will be eligible for a contract extension this summer. The Celtics have given contract extensions to Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Robert Williams III, and Marcus Smart over the past several years because of the contributions they’ve made over the years. Unless they plan to trade most of those contracts, they won’t be chasing any max free agents like they were back in 2017.

Grant’s value certainly isn’t as high as either Tatum or Brown’s, but the contract extensions that Smart and Robert Williams III agreed to may potentially set Grant’s price range. On top of improving on both ends of the floor this year, putting up one of the best performances of his career at the right time has to make the Celtics’ front office think about how much they want to pay for someone who’s proven to be reliable in dire situations.