Celtics’ Grant Williams Opens Up About Relationship With Jayson Tatum

Grant Williams is entering his fourth year in the NBA with the Boston Celtics. By extension, he is also entering his fourth season with Jayson Tatum as his teammate. In their three seasons together, they’ve already experienced plenty of success together, including coming off an NBA Finals appearance against the Golden State Warriors.

In an interview with NBC Sports Boston, Williams delved into the relationship he has with Tatum, which includes trying to keep him upbeat.

“It’s a great relationship. I’m fortunate to have a good friend on the team,” Williams said. “We’ve gotten closer and closer as the years have gone on. I try my best to keep him level and happy, and everything else, he does the same. It’s a good dynamic, and I feel like we have each other’s back.”

With the rapport the two of them have, Williams admits that he embraces annoying Tatum, which Grant takes pride in because he.

“I feel like I embrace the fact that I annoy him. That’s probably the number one thing. I annoy a lot of people, so it’s one of those things that you learn to love me. I know that for him, I try my best to keep him in a good attitude, good mind because he’s our leader. He’s the cog that makes us run.”

Williams then added that he feels it’s his job to make everyone happy.

“For us, it’s just a matter of keeping that perspective every single day. Make sure that we’re having fun throughout the year because it can be long, as you guys know. That’s probably the biggest thing. To bring that light every single day, trying to make not only (Tatum) happy but everybody else around me. That’s probably the one job that I see that I have.”

Grant Williams talks relationship with Jayson Tatum in exclusive interview: Celtics Post Up 11/8/22

Williams Sounds Off on Malcolm Brogdon

During that same interview with NBC Sports Boston, Williams talked about the role Malcolm Brogdon has played for the Celtics since joining the team over the summer. Williams praised Brogdon for his role as a leader of the second unit

“He does a phenomenal job of leading us and making sure that we understand how valuable we are to the team and how much impact we can have,” Williams said.

Williams also talked about the impact he’s had on the court basketball-wise for the second unit.

“He does a good job of penetrating into the paint and spreading out the shooters around him and creating shots for himself. He provides different values and opportunities to a team that needed it. He’s been very, very powerful in his way of approach every single day. He’s been very good in his ability. He’s been just true to himself, and he’s allowed himself to blossom with the success we have with one another.”

Cross and go! Malcolm Brogdon charges the rack for the lay to give the @celtics a 3-point lead on ESPN pic.twitter.com/8vGcfUadw1 — NBA (@NBA) November 5, 2022

Tatum Clowned Williams for Batman Attire

On Oct. 30, Williams held his postgame presser while not only wearing a Batman costume but also doing his best impression of Batman’s voice. While he was answering questions, Tatum interrupted his presser with one simple question, “What the f*** is you doing?” which caused Williams and reporters to erupt with laughter.

Williams then stared down Tatum in what appeared to be him trying to add to his Batman impression.