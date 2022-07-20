Grant Williams Reveals Wild Trash Talk From NBA Finals

The Boston Celtics might have fallen short against the Golden State Warriors in the NBA finals, but it was certainly a memorable battle between two highly talented teams.

One of the more memorable sub-plots from that series was the verbal altercations between Grant Williams and Draymond Green, with the Warriors star telling Williams that he ‘wants to be me.’

However, in a July 20 podcast appearance on Duncan Robinson’s The Long Shot podcast, Williams opened up on some additional aspects of the trash talking that took place between the two wings during the finals, including a wild anecdote that saw the young Celtics combo-big briefly win the verbal battle.

“Somebody told me a story about how Draymond got into an altercation when he was younger and got knocked out. I was literally doing research. That was the first time I’ve had Draymond not say something back to me – I was like, ‘Yeah I got that one,'” Williams said before continuing, “Draymond said ‘You want to be like me’ and I was like ‘How can I want to be like you when I’m better than you already?”

On finals trash talk "Somebody told me a story about how Draymond got into an altercation when he was younger and got knocked out. I was literally doing research. That was the first time I've had Draymond not say something back to me – I was like, 'Yeah I got that one' — Adam Taylor (@AdamTaylorNBA) July 20, 2022

Williams ended the playoffs averaging 8.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 0.8 assists per game while shooting 43.3% from the field and 39.3% from the perimeter on 3.7 three-point attempts per game.

Executives Sceptical About a Williams Contract Extension

Upon the start of the new season, Williams will be entering the final year of his rookie contract, meaning the Celtics have two choices, offer him an extension, or take their chances in restricted free agency – similar to what the Phoenix Suns did with Deandre Ayton this past season.

Grant Williams may end up doubling his price for a contract extension by the time this postseason is over. — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) April 26, 2022

Given his vast improvements and impressive level of play last season, it makes sense to believe the Celtics will be looking to sit down at the negotiating table in the coming weeks. However, according to a recent report by Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer, some rival executives believe that Boston will be reluctant to hand the six-foot-six forward a substantial pay rise.

“Keldon Johnson’s deal with San Antonio may also set the table for extension conversations with Grant Williams in Boston, although it’s difficult to foresee the Celtics rewarding their third-year defensive stalwart with such a splashy amount. Boston found a value deal with Robert Williams III just last August, extending the Celtics’ starting center for four years, $48 million plus incentives. Cap experts contacted by B/R projected that that salary range can set a benchmark for Grant Williams’ negotiations, but rival executives are skeptical that Boston will be willing to spend much greater a dollar amount on Grant than for Robert,” Fischer wrote in his July 19 article.

One would hope that the Celtics are willing to reward such a steep developmental jump from homegrown talent, and logic dictates they will at least explore their options before the season begins.

Eastern Conference Executive Predicts a $50 Million Deal

Shortly after last season finished, an Eastern Conference executive spoke to Heavy.com under the condition of anonymity, and broached the topic of a potential Grant Williams extension, noting how a multi-year deal makes sense for both parties.

“He has played so well but you know, you see his limitations, too. In the end, his number is going to be somewhere around what Robert Williams got, four years and $45-$50 million. He is very good at what he does, he does a good job filling in as a starter, but off the bench is his best role. They will be fair to him and I don’t think either side will play hardball there,” The executive told Heavy’s, Sean Deveney.

This Grant Williams is not the same Grant Williams as last year. Improved every aspect of his game. — Adam Taylor (@AdamTaylorNBA) February 13, 2022

Boston are looking to build a rotation that’s talented enough to hold a sustained championship window, and given Grant’s age (23) it’s fair to assume he will be viewed as a key rotation piece, both in the immediate and in the future.