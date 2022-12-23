Celtics Facing ‘Tough Trade Decision’ With Reserve Primed for $17M Extension

The month of December has not been kind to the Boston Celtics. After a red-hot start to the season, they’ve lost five of their last six games and have the worst offense in the month. And with the trade deadline sneaking up on them, they could have some decisions to make.

One player who could draw attention from other teams on the market is Grant Williams. He and the Celtics couldn’t come to an agreement on a contract extension before the season, meaning he’ll be a restricted free agent next summer. Based on a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic, Matt Dolloff of 98.5 The Sports Hub said that Brad Stevens could explore potential moves and has a “tough trade decision” to make.

“Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens hasn’t been afraid to wheel & deal over the past two off-seasons, so it wouldn’t be shocking if he explored trade ideas involving Williams, or perhaps even swung a deal,” Dolloff wrote. “There would be some risk involved with removing Williams from the Celtics’ rotation, but they certainly should contend for the NBA championship with or without him, as long as Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are playing.”

“You can plug Grant Williams on a team that’s not competitive right now, because he can probably help you with that…” 💪@ShamsCharania on what the market looks like for #Celtics @Grant2Will#RunItBack with @ChandlerParsons @bansky @MichelleDBeadle pic.twitter.com/l4TH0A4PJc — FanDuel TV (@FanDuelTV) December 20, 2022

According to Charania, there could be a robust market for Williams this season, as he could fit well on any team in the league.

“There’s strong interest. I think there’s gonna be a market,” Charania said on the NBA podcast Run It Back. “When I talk to teams around the league, I think people are looking at him as somewhere in that 15-17 million dollar range in an extension. I think when you look at cap space teams in the summer … you could plug Grant Williams on a team that’s not competitive right now, because he could probably help you with that leadership, and possibly off the court as well.”

Heat Would ‘Love’ to Trade for Grant Williams

While teams like the Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers, and Orlando Magic could look to sign Williams in restricted free agency next summer, there are plenty of contending teams that could want to get their hands on him this season.

According to an Eastern Conference executive who spoke with Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports, the Miami Heat are one team that would “love” to trade for Williams.

“The Heat would love to get a hold of Grant Williams,” the executive said. “But you know what? We all would. He is absolutely their kind of player, a tough and annoying and relentless defender who can also shoot. So, mutual interest, sure. Who would not want to go play for Erik Spoelstra on South Beach? But the Celtics are not trading him, and when the summer comes, the Heat won’t have the money to sign him. They can have all the interest they want. It is almost impossible for them to bring Williams in.”

The Miami Heat have honed in on Grant Williams as a player of interest via trade, per @GregSylvander pic.twitter.com/E1o1f5niV4 — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) December 3, 2022

Jazz Could Target Payton Pritchard in Trade

Williams isn’t the only Celtics youngster that could find himself in trade rumors. According to Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report, the Utah Jazz could potentially look to target Payton Pritchard in a trade.

“Utah’s motto for trade season should be: Proceed with caution,” Buckley wrote. “It would deflate the locker room to ship out the veteran players who have contributed to the club’s surprisingly strong start, but it could set back the franchise even further if it aggressively seeks out upgrades for a team with a ceiling that stops well short of championship contention.”