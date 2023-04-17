Hawks Head Coach Issues Statement on Robert Williams

When the Boston Celtics are at full health, Robert Williams often emerges as one of their most integral players due to the variety of ways he can put pressure on opposing teams.

Against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, April 15, Williams found success around the rim, on both sides of the floor – providing vertical spacing and rim protection throughout the night.

When speaking to the media following an April 16 Hawks practice session, head coach Quin Snyder shared his thoughts on dealing with the unique abilities of Boston’s rim-running big man.

“Well, that was how the game started with him again, and Williams is just a unique player,” Snyder said. “Some of the things he did in the game were the result of us getting beat on the perimeter. You’re not going to be able to stop him from getting a lob. If we can impact the game defensively, cross-match, something like that, you know, we’re adjusting.”

Williams has been dealing with health issues all season but appears to have found fitness at the perfect time and will undoubtedly be seen as a key cog in the Celtics’ big to lift their first championship since 2008.

Jayson Tatum Issues Statement on Marcus Smart

Against the Hawks, Marcus Smart played arguably his best defensive game of the season, hounding opposing players on the perimeter while also providing some secondary rim protection in fast-break situations.

When speaking to the media following the Celtics’ victory, All-Star wing Jayson Tatum heaped praise on his defensive-minded teammate, noting how he’s one of the best defenders in the NBA.

“I guess sometimes you take it for granted,” Tatum said. “But, you know, one of the best if not the best defender that we have in this league, and you know, just extremely special, especially on that side of the ball. And you know, shows it night in and night out.”

The Celtics boast multiple versatile defenders within their rotation, which is why their identity last season was built on an impregnable defense that helped them reach the NBA finals. Now, Joe Mazzulla and his coaching staff will be hoping this year’s squad can mimic that defensive intensity as they big to go one step further than last season.

Trae Young Speaks on Difficulties Guarding Celtics’

Boston isn’t just a defensively sound team; they’re also exceptionally talented on the offensive end and boast a multitude of versatile players that can score across all three levels.

Shortly after the Celtics took game one of the series, All-Star guard Trae Young opened up on the challenges of trying to defend the Celtics and how the Hawks will need to adjust if they want to limit Boston’s scoring ability.

“You got to try to force them to take tough twos,” Young said. “Not over helping too much, because that’s when they get wide-open threes and good looks at the three-point line. But we got to do a better job collectively at staying in front of our man and not them get layups. Because if let them get all into the lane for layups, then we got to help, and that’s how they get open threes. So we got to figure out how to just stay in front of our man and then not let them get easy looks”

The Celtics and Hawks will do battle again on Tuesday, April 18, when they face off for the second game of their first-round playoff series.