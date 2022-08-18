Heat Throw Shade at Celtics Following Schedule Release

For the seventh straight season, the Boston Celtics will be playing on Christmas day. The Celtics are one of ten teams that will be on national television on December 25, 2022. The Celtics are slated to face off against the Milwaukee Bucks in a rematch of the 2022 Eastern Conference semifinals.

Among the teams who will not be playing on Christmas day is the Miami Heat. The Heat, who have an 11-2 record on December 25 all-time, according to StatMuse, went to Twitter to vocalize their disappointment that they would not make an appearance on Christmas.

Guess we were this close to getting a Christmas game… ¯_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/Lu9CLgx5iU — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) August 17, 2022

For those who are unfamiliar, this is a reference to when Max Strus had a three-point shot nullified in Game 7 of the 2022 Eastern Conference Finals between the Heat and the Celtics. Had Strus’ basket counted, the Celtics’ lead over the Heat would have been cut to two.

The Heat would go on to lose 100-96, eliminating them from the playoffs. Given the tiny deficit, it’s hard not to think Strus’ nullified three may have factored into how they lost such a close game. Hence, it makes sense why they would reference such a moment when talking about not playing on Christmas. Clearly, the Heat are upset about it and felt the need to mock the Celtics in the process.

Although they won’t play on Christmas, the Heat will have their chance to get revenge on the Celtics this coming January.

Celtics-Heat Matchup Part of Rivalry Week

When the schedule for every NBA team was released on August 17, a slate of matchups was as part of rivalry week in which 11 games will be televised on national television. Among these matchups will be when the Celtics take on the Heat.

The Celtics and the Heat have formed a little bit of a rivalry over the past decade or so. Ever since they matched up for the first time in 2010, they have met up in the playoffs five times – 2010, 2011, 2012, 2020, and 2022 – in which the Heat hold the advantage at 3-2, according to StatMuse. Defeating the Heat in the 2022 Eastern Conference Finals was the first time the Celtics had beaten them since 2010.

The Heat are not the only team considered to be among the marquee matchups the Celtics will be up against for this upcoming season.

Other Marquee Celtics Matchups

According to their new schedule, the Celtics have multiple matchups that will be nationally televised, including:

-Opening night against the Philadelphia Sixers on October 18. The Celtics never got the chance to face off against the Sixers after they acquired James Harden. They will finally get the chance to see how they match up against the new-look Sixers during the first game of the season.

-NBA Finals rematch against the Golden State Warriors on December 10. The Celtics will see how their new roster, which includes additions Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari, will face off against their finals opponent, who lost important pieces like Otto Porter Jr. and Gary Payton II.

-Facing off against their most storied rival, the Los Angeles Lakers, on January 28. The Lakers may be a mess right now, but it’s Celtics-Lakers. One of the most well-known and historic franchises in the history of professional sports.