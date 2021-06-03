Celtics Champ Expects Cs to Hire NBA’s First Female Head Coach

The morning following their playoff exit, the Boston Celtics sent shockwaves throughout the NBA landscape with the news that Brad Stevens would be moving on from his coaching duties to man the front office role left behind by the now-retired Danny Ainge.

Stevens is expected to lead the search for his replacement, and potential candidates have already begun to roll in. Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes has reported that Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach Jason Kidd and former Atlanta Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce are expected to be in the running. SportsLine has given former Celtics champion Sam Cassell the best odds to take the helm in Boston. While fans have taken to social media pleading for the team to hire Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett for the gig.

While all those names are certainly intriguing, NBC Sports Boston’s Brian Scalabrine believes when the coaching search is all said and done, the team will be taking a different route entirely — one that no team in NBA history has ever taken.

“I think they’re gonna hire Kara Lawson,” Scalabrine said. “I know the organization thinks that she’s unbelievable. I know that the players respect her when she went down to Duke to coach the women’s team there. I mean, I’m just putting A + B = C to me — I think they hire Kara Lawson.”

.@Scalabrine explains why he thinks Kara Lawson is the best candidate for the Celtics' new head coach: "She's elite at what she does…I thought she was head coaching material after just five minutes talking with her." pic.twitter.com/uOqYb7tnFQ — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) June 2, 2021

The latest Celtics news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Celtics newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Celtics!

Lawson Would Be the 1st Full-Time Female HC in NBA History While the significance that would come with such a hire is undeniable, Scalabrine warns against those who might be quick to pigeonhole the former WNBA Champion and Olympic Gold medalist. “She’s insanely good as a coach. It’s not one of those things where she’s good for a female. No, no, no. She walked into practice and she commanded practice right from the jump. she was giving people tips and people’s jaws were dropping. She’s elite at what she does,” Scalabrine said. “I don’t even want to go down the road of saying this would be a historic hire. I think she might be the most qualified for the job. When you think about these players and who they already know and you’re bringing somebody that Brad respects and the players respect. I mean, it makes the most sense.”