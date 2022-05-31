Ime Udoka Sends Strong Message to Celtics After Game 7: ‘All for Naught’

The Boston Celtics enjoyed a moment of bliss on Sunday night as they took down the Miami Heat in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals, 100-96. With the win, Boston will be heading to their first NBA Finals since 2010, with a chance to win their first title since 2008.

After two hard-fought series, the Celtics got to enjoy themselves for a small period of time after the game. But now, they need to get right back to work preparing for the Golden State Warriors, who will be playing in their sixth NBA Finals in the last eight years.

Ima Udoka spoke about Boston’s mentality heading into the NBA Finals during his post-game interview after Game 7.

“It would be all for naught if we go lay an egg in the Finals, and we understand that,” Udoka stated. “Guys were quick to celebrate but quick to flip the page and say, we got four more. We don’t hang or celebrate Eastern Conference Championships in the Celtics organization. So, we all fall in line and appreciate that standard of excellence. Playing for a championship because we’re here now, so, try to finish the deal.”

The Celtics are tied with the Los Angeles Lakers for the most titles in NBA history with 17 and will be looking to regain the lead this year. Udoka continued on with his statement, giving a little bit of insight into the upcoming matchup against the Warriors.

Udoka Speaks on Matchup With Warriors

Boston played Golden State twice this season, going 1-1. They suffered a close loss in the early stages of the season but bounced back with a big-time win later on. Udoka spoke about both of these games and how they have prepared the Celtics.

“We played Golden State pretty well this year. Obviously, we beat them pretty bad late in the season when we were kind of rolling,” said Udoka. “Earlier in the season, we took a close loss when we had guys in and out. They had a big lead early, but we fought our way back. Story of the season, we’ve competed well against the best team, and obviously, you have to do that to get to this point.”

This falls in line with the Celtics’ recent history against the Warriors. Since Steve Kerr was hired as head coach and their current dynasty began, the Celtics are the only team with a winning record against Golden State, as well as the only team with an above-.500 record against them.

Despite Golden State’s dominance over the past decade, Boston’s success against them has Udoka feeling confident.

Udoka is ‘Very Confident’ Ahead of NBA Finals

Boston’s head coach continued on with his explanation, telling the media that the team is confident heading into the Finals, but they also respect how good the Warriors are.

“Very confident going in. I know it’s another tough challenge. I think Miami will help prep us for some of the off-ball actions and the shooters that they have,” Udoka explained. “But, we know it’s a high-level team, executing team. They have a ton of great shooters, great players overall, guys I know well. We’re ready for the challenge.”

With three future Hall-of-Famers staring them down, the Celtics will have to bring their A-game in the Finals. Game 1 will take place this Thursday, June 2 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time.