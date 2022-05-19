Ime Udoka Calls Out Jayson Tatum After Celtics’ Game 1 Loss

At halftime on Tuesday night, the Boston Celtics were up by eight points against the Miami Heat in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. However, a switch flipped for the Heat at halftime. They outscored the Celtics 39-15, catapulting them to a lead they would not give up for the remainder of the contest.

The quarter saw Boston fall apart on both sides of the floor. They shot 2-for-15 from the field and 0-for-7 from deep while simultaneously allowing Miami to shoot 11-of-22 from the floor. Boston turned the ball over eight times in the third, and the Heat scored 12 points off those turnovers.

After the game, head coach Ime Udoka spoke about the collapse, placing blame on one player in particular. He said that Boston’s lackluster third quarter was the fault of star forward Jayson Tatum.

“Obviously, Al [Horford] and Marcus [Smart], two of our veteran guys that kind of calm us down at times, you might miss that some. But like I said, it was a little bit of everybody,” Udoka explained. “It wasn’t just young guys and Payton [Pritchard] and those guys. It was Jayson [Tatum] and some of our veterans making the same mistakes, so no excuse there.”

Ime Udoka: Jayson and Jaylen ‘Let it Get Away From Us’ | Celtics vs Heat Game 1 MIAMI, FL — Ime Udoka was interviewed following Boston's 118-107 loss to the Miami Heat in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The Celtics will have a chance to even the score in Game 2 on Thursday. Ime Udoka spoke on Boston's poor 3rd quarter performance and weighed in on what ultimately lost the… 2022-05-18T03:56:47Z

Tatum struggled mightily in the third quarter and was a primary reason for Boston’s woes throughout the period.

Tatum’s Disastrous Third Quarter

While the team as a whole was unable to get much done in the third, Tatum’s poor showing stood out the most. He went 0-for-2 from the field, scoring just five points (all from the free-throw line). However, the most discussed issue in the third was Tatum’s six turnovers, two of which happened on back-to-back possessions.

Jimmy Butler with a steal and a bucket … and *another* steal and *another* bucket 🍪 (via @TSN_Sports)pic.twitter.com/DxxD9ch4ps — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) May 18, 2022

After the contest, Tatum was asked about the team’s third-quarter turnover issues, as the Celtics totaled eight in the quarter. He took the blame, saying that he simply has to be better.

“Obviously, they were down at halftime, so they came out playing hard in the third quarter,” said Tatum. “You know, it’s on me. I had six, seven turnovers. Just knowing that I gotta take care of the ball better, especially in those situations when they’re going on runs like that.”

Jayson Tatum on Game 1 loss: "It's on me. I have six or seven turnovers. I gotta take care of the ball better, especially in those situations." pic.twitter.com/KnkTsin69G — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 18, 2022

However, while Tatum piled the blame onto Tatum, he also noted that the team should share accountability equally. More specifically, however, he brought up Boston’s young point guard Pritchard.

Pritchard’s Increased Game 1 Role

Starting point guard Marcus Smart was out for Game 1 of the Heat. This opened up the doors for Derrick White to start, and in turn, Pritchard earned more minutes as the primary backup point guard. He played 30:23 in Game 1.

In addition to the extra minutes, Pritchard acted as one of Boston’s top scoring options. He took the third-most shots on the team behind Tatum and Brown, chucking up 16 attempts, including 11 from three-point range. Pritchard shot 6-of-16 from the field and 4-of-11 from range and turned the ball over just once.

As mentioned by Udoka, Boston’s mental mistakes and turnover issues were the main catalysts behind their Game 1 collapse. Pritchard and the rest of the team deserve some blame, but as the star of the show, Tatum is expected to be in top form.

He and the rest of the team will have a chance to bounce back in Game 1, which takes place on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. Eastern time.