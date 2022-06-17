Ime Udoka Sounds off on Jayson Tatum After Celtics’ NBA Finals Loss

The Boston Celtics’ season has come to a close. And unfortunately, it did not end with Banner 18. Instead, the Golden State Warriors beat them in Game 6 by a score of 103-90, earning their fourth championship in the span of eight years.

Boston’s stagnant offensive, careless turnovers, and lack of rebounding hurt them in Game 6 just as those areas have hurt them all postseason long. Golden State took advantage of Boston’s inexperience and, in part, won an NBA title because of it.

After the game, Celtics head coach Ime Udoka was asked about Jayson Tatum, who struggled in Game 6. He was asked what Tatum should take away from this series, and Udoka stated that he needs to “learn who he is in this league.”

“Yeah, learn and understand who he is in this league. You’re an All-Star, All-NBA First Team guy for a reason. This is only the start of how you’re going to be guarded and the attention you’re going to draw,” Udoka explained.

Tatum put up only 13 points in Game 6 to go along with three rebounds, seven assists, and five turnovers. He shot 6-of-18 from the field and 1-of-4 from behind the three-point line.

Udoka also discussed how this series, in particular, challenged Tatum.

Udoka: ‘This One Was a Rough One’

The Warriors sent a ton of pressure at Tatum throughout the course of the Finals. Udoka said that this is something Tatum has to get used to, and while he was able to work around the pressure in Boston’s first three series, this is an experience he can grow from.

“One thing that he’s always done throughout the season was seeing multiple different coverages and figured it out,” Udoka stated. “He did that throughout the first few series. This was one a rough one. Very consistent team that did some things to limit him and make others pay. For him, it’s just continuing to grow and understand you’re going to see this the rest of your career. This is just a start.”

In the NBA Finals, Tatum averaged 21.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 7.0 assists on 36.7% shooting from the field and 45.5%shooting from the distance. He especially struggled to get things going from two-point range, shooting just 31.6% from inside the arc in the series.

Udoka piggy-backed on his comments about Tatum’s progression with the notion that continuing to improve as a playmaker will be crucial for the young star.

Udoka: ‘This Is the Next Step for Him’

The Celtics head coach praised Tatum’s development as a playmaker this year but also said that he needs to continue that improvement in order to make opposing defenses pay.

“The growth he showed as a playmaker this year and in certain areas, I think this is the next step for him. Figuring that out, getting to where some of the veterans are that have seen everything and took their lumps early in their careers,” said Udoka.

Lastly, Udoka complimented Tatum’s work ethic and said that this loss will motivate him moving forward.

“Like I said, very motivated guy that works extremely hard, high IQ, intelligent guy that will learn from this and figure it out. I think it will propel him to go forward, definitely motivate him,” Udoka said.

Tatum and the Celtics will be back next season with another shot at bringing home Banner 18.