Ime Udoka Sends Strong Message on Celtics Roster After Offseason Additions

The Boston Celtics were one of the two best teams in the NBA last season, as they made it all the way to the NBA Finals. Unfortunately, they ended up falling just short of their ultimate goal, as they lost to the Golden State Warriors in six games.

However, Brad Stevens has wasted no time improving the roster this summer. He inked free-agent forward Danilo Gallinari to a two-year deal and made a massive trade to acquire combo guard Malcolm Brogdon from the Indiana Pacers. That deal saw the Celtics send out five players and a protected first-round pick.

Boston has a very well-rounded roster now, according to head coach Ime Udoka. The coach spoke about the team’s offseason additions on a July 12 edition of ESPN’s NBA Today. He told Malika Andrews that he now feels more confident in the Celtics’ bench.

“Yeah, more experience, more veteran leadership, those guys have been around for quite a bit of time in the league, seen everything, and played at a high level,” Udoka explained. “For us, it’s just more consistency off the bench. We feel like we’re really two deep from every position now.

In addition, Udoka said that Boston’s new players will help provide the team with versatility on both ends of the floor.

Celtics’ New Players Will ‘Add to the Quality’

Udoka expanded upon that thought, saying that both players Boston brought in will help the Celtics become more versatile. On top of that, he believes both will add a nice “competitive presence” to the squad.

“Those guys are guys you have to account for. I’ve guarded against them, played against them multiple times, and for us, it was just add to our depth, add to the quality and versatility of the team, and I think they check a lot of boxes offensively, defensively and just bring that competitive presence to our team,” said Udoka.

Both Brogdon and Gallinari are set to provide the Celtics with very useful skillsets. Brogdon’s ball-handling, playmaking, and scoring will help the Celtics on offense, while his strong frame will help on defense. As for Gallinari, his shooting and size will help Boston space the floor.

This wasn’t the only time Udoka complimented the team’s offseason moves, either. During a Summer League interview, he talked about them, saying that he’s glad the team has a couple more veterans now.

Udoka on Offseason Moves: ‘I Love Them’

When asked about Brogdon and Gallinari, Udoka responded by saying, “I love them.” He echoed many of the same sentiments he noted in his NBA Today interview, saying that he welcomes the added versatility and roster depth.

“I love them,” Udoka stated. “We’re excited to potentially add them early on, and we’re glad everything got worked out. They’re two veterans, experienced guys that will obviously solidify our bench a little bit more. Guys that have been there who can add to our versatility across the board. Just love who they are as people, as players, and I feel really good about our depth now.”

The Celtics will now head into the offseason with two new core players and a coach that is fully on board with the team’s additions.