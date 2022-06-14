Ime Udoka Sounds off on Referees After Celtics’ Disastrous Game 5 Loss

The Boston Celtics dropped Game 5 on Monday night, losing 104-94 to the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco. Boston went down early in the first quarter, and despite a rally in the third, the Celtics were unable to complete the comeback.

Boston was down as much as 16 points throughout the course of the game. Unfortunately, their third-quarter rally was mitigated by an awful fourth quarter. And while most of the damage was self-inflicted, there was a brief moment in the final period where the refs made their appearance.

Referee Tony Brothers stormed at head coach Ime Udoka in the fourth quarter, seemingly initiating a confrontation between the two. Udoka had already picked up a technical foul at that point and did not want to earn another. During his post-game press conference, Udoka explained the interaction with Brothers.

“He didn’t like how I pointed at him,” Udoka explained.

It was as simple as that, as Udoka likes to keep his explanations brief. He also noted that the Celtics need to do a better job overall of not getting into it with the refs.

Udoka Says Celtics Should Ignore Refs

The referees made their presence felt in the fourth, but Udoka said that Boston was getting into it with them for the duration of the contest. He also admitted that they should do a better job of avoiding that.

“I think there was a little bit of that throughout the game, so not necessarily just in the fourth. It’s probably something we shouldn’t do too much and we all did too much.”

Udoka wasn’t the only Celtic to receive a tech in Game 5. Point guard Marcus Smart also got one for complaining too much. However, according to Smart and multiple media members watching the game, he wasn’t even talking to the refs when he picked up the technical. He was talking to his teammate.

I think Smart just said to Tony Brothers "I'm talking to my teammates Tony" after getting that tech

Big man Al Horford gave his take on the refs after the game, too.

Horford: ‘Not Our Best Moment’

The Celtics center says that he believes the team has done a solid job of ignoring the refs for the majority of the postseason, but they failed to do so in Game 5.

“Not our best moment. As you guys know, I feel like we’ve been able to fend those things off, especially throughout the playoffs. For whatever reason, tonight, I feel like it got to us. And, it’s one of those things that we kind of brought it back, we were kind of able to focus back in, but we can never let that get to us,” Horford explained.

"It's something that we have to move on from and be better on Thursday" Al Horford on Celtics issues with referees

Based on their body language and demeanor, it was clear that the Celtics were not a fan of the way the game was being called. Golden State played a very physical brand of basketball, and instead of matching that physicality, Boston fed into it, attempting to draw fouls that weren’t getting called.

Boston will have a chance to bounce back and ignore the refs in Game 6, which will take place at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time on Thursday, June 16, in Boston.