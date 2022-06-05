Ime Udoka Sounds off on Robert Williams: ‘It’s More Mental’

The Boston Celtics kicked off the NBA Finals with a 120-108 comeback victory over the Golden State Warriors. Unlike previous rounds of the playoffs, both teams are fully healthy. Neither squad had any listed absences in Game 1.

However, while both squads are listed as fully healthy, the Celtics are still dealing with some limitations. Ahead of Game 1, head coach Ime Udoka spoke about the injury to big man Robert Williams. He said that, while Williams is good to go with no written minutes restriction, Boston will try to hold him to around 20 minutes.

During Udoka’s media availability ahead of Game 2 on June 4, he gave a better explanation as to what is going on with Williams. The head coach said that physically, Williams is fine. Now, it’s more of a mental issue.

“It’s just discussion and let him know pretty much, Play the game. If you don’t need to practice, shootaround, I don’t need to see you on the court for the rest of the season until game time if that benefits you. So he kind of gets what he needs as far as that. Watches what he needed to watch and really more mental than physical,” Udoka explained.

Ime Udoka Previews Game 2, 'Self-Inflicted' Mistakes & Robert Williams' Health | Celtics Practice SAN FRANCISCO, CA — Celtics Head Coach Ime Udoka was interviewed after Boston's practice on Saturday. Udoka previewed Game 2, discussed Boston's 'Self-Inflicted' Mistakes and Robert Williams' health. In Game 1 the Celtics beat the Golden State Warriors a 120-108 in Game 1 of the NBA Finals and closed the Game 1 on a 40-16… 2022-06-04T20:36:17Z

Williams played 24:11 in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, but with Al Horford’s stellar performance, not much more was needed from him. Before his discussion about Williams’ mental preparation, however, Udoka stressed the importance of rest.

Getting Rest ‘Should Benefit’ Williams

After returning from his injury, Williams was thrust into the depths. Boston was in the middle of their playoff run, and he was thrown into the ring head first. Udoka noted how important Williams’ recent chance to rest has been.

“Yeah, I think first of all, the most important thing is the time in between the games, time off after the Miami series. That’s how he reacts best, obviously, is with rest and treatment. And so not having every other day for a while (like the Celtics did) since Game 3 of Milwaukee, that should benefit him going forward,” said Udoka.

Robert Williams III blocks Stephen Curry 's three point pullup jump shot. It's his third block of the game. pic.twitter.com/VRFQWFDKe6 — hoops bot (@hoops_bot) June 3, 2022

Williams averaged 29.6 minutes per game during the regular season, but that number has dipped down to 21.7 minutes in the playoffs. He’s needed to cut back on his playing time, but as stated by Udoka, the extra rest he got before the NBA Finals should have helped.

The big man has been able to rest more because of Boston’s super-versatile lineups. Udoka was asked about this during his press conference, too.

Udoka: Celtics’ Versatility is Crucial

The Celtics head coach was asked about the freedom he has with his rotations, specifically in regard to how he closed Game 1. Marcus Smart spent some time on the bench, while Horford was the only big on the court. Udoka said that Boston’s versatility gives them a lot of flexibility.

“Yeah, it’s not really a pre-conceived thing going in. We have some lineups set, but I think our versatility in general helps us out in that regard and kind of let the game play out. We extend the lead with Marcus on the bench, with Payton and Derrick in there playing well, and downsize without the five. So that really worked for us obviously,” Udoka said.

Boston will continue to lean on that versatility throughout the remainder of the NBA Finals, as they attempt to slow down one of the league’s most potent offenses.

Game 2 of the NBA Finals is on Sunday at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time.