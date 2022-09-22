Details of Celtics Coach Ime Udoka’s Misconduct Leaked: Report

After losing in the NBA Finals, the offseason seemed to be going swimmingly for the Boston Celtics. Brad Stevens sprung into action, signing Danilo Gallinari to a two-year contract and making a crucial trade for combo guard Malcolm Brogdon.

However, in the span of a few short weeks, chaos took over. There were the Kevin Durant trade rumors, then Gallinari tore his ACL while playing for the Italian national team at EuroBasket, and then it was revealed that Robert Williams would need knee surgery.

Now, head coach Ime Udoka is facing a likely suspension. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported the news first, but it was followed by a tweet from Shams Charania of The Athletic detailing the issue. He reported that Udoka had an “improper intimate and consensual relationship” with a female member of Boston’s staff.

“Celtics coach Ime Udoka had an improper intimate and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. It’s been deemed a violation of franchise’s code of conduct,” Charania tweeted.

Wojnarowski’s initial report of the issue didn’t include intimate details, but he did note that the Celtics are having ongoing discussions as far as the suspension goes.

Celtics Discussing Udoka Suspension

Udoka’s misconduct comes as a surprise to many, as it had not been previously reported. Wojnarowski dropped the bombshell on the NBA landscape, noting that Boston is currently discussing options for Udoka.

“ESPN Sources: Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka is facing possible disciplinary action – including a significant suspension – for an unspecified violation of organizational guidelines. Discussions are ongoing within the Celtics on a final determination,” Wojnarowski tweeted.

In his report for ESPN, Wojnarowski also noted that Boston’s assistant coach, Joe Mazzulla, will likely be in line for the interim head coaching role.

“Udoka’s top assistant coach, Will Hardy, left to become coach of the Utah Jazz, and another Jazz finalist, Celtics assistant Joe Mazzulla, would likely be in serious consideration for an interim role, sources told ESPN,” wrote Wojnarowski.

And despite all the chaos, Wojnarowski stated that Udoka’s job is not believed to be in jeopardy.

“Ime Udoka’s job isn’t believed to be in jeopardy, but a suspension is looming and a final determination on that length could come as soon as Thursday, sources tell ESPN,” Wojnarowski tweeted.

That being said, he did mention that a potential option could be suspending Udoka for the entirety of next season.

Udoka Could Miss Entirety of Next Season

In addition to his first report, Wojnarowski mentioned that Boston has discussed the possibility of Udoka being suspended for the entirety of the 2022-23 season.

“No final decision has been made on the length of a suspension, but internal discussions have included scenarios that would keep Udoka out for the entirety of the 2022-2023 season, sources told ESPN,” Wojnarowski tweeted.

So, as fans wait for the official announcement from the Celtics, there’s nothing left to do but keep an eye on Twitter. It’s likely that the Celtics will make some sort of statement on the matter on Thursday, but until then, everything seems to be up in the air.