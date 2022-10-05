Celtics Insider Provides Candid Update on Robert Williams

When Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney was first to report that Boston Celtics‘ center Robert Williams III, initially, the timeframe for his return was supposed to be four-to-six weeks. Then, when Williams had the surgery, the Celtics announced that he would return to basketball activities in eight-to-12 weeks.

Why is William’s recovery timeframe going to take longer than initially reported? Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston gave fans the inside scoop when talking about a conversation he had with Williams.

“The thing I was left with (while talking to Williams) was he said, ‘We’re going to get it right this time and make sure that when I get back out there, (I’m) 100 percent,’ Forsberg said when revealing his conversation with Williams. “And so, I think as much as it’s hard to stomach the longer timeframe than what we initially heard, I think both Rob and the team understand that if they’re going to do anything this season, they need him healthy, and they need him back to his springy self.”

While Williams managed to make his 2022 playoff debut in Game 3 against the Brooklyn Nets in the first round after he originally tore his meniscus, he missed multiple games against the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat as the Celtics made their run to the NBA Finals. It’s apparent that Williams wants to ensure his knee won’t be an issue going forward.

Joe Mazzulla Provides Update on Williams

Interim Head Coach Joe Mazzulla was asked about Williams during the Celtics’ practice on October 4. Mazzulla confirmed that Williams had been involved as much as he can, given his status – being present for film study and shooting free throws – but also said Williams knows how to handle his treatment.

“He’s in a great mind frame,” Mazzulla said about Williams. “As guys are getting better on the court, he knows the treatment room is his basketball court right now. So he’s doing a great job of getting treatment and kind of building towards that.”

While Williams is in recovery, what has yet to be determined is how the Celtics will move forward with their starting lineup. Will they start another big to go beside Al Horford like Luke Kornet or the recently added Blake Griffin, or go smaller with someone like Derrick White or Malcolm Brogdon?

They went smaller with White in the first preseason game against the Charlotte Hornets, but that could very well have been an experiment.

Mfiondu Kabengele Praises Robert Williams

Kabengele impressed Celtics fans in his preseason debut with the team when he put up 10 points on four-for-four shooting from the field, which included a three-pointer, alley-oop, and an and-1 in his time on the court, among other highlights.

Following his performance, Kabengele praised Williams as well as Horford for how helpful they’ve been.

“Rob’s been good because he’s been out because he watches practices while he does his rehab. He might give me a little comment here and there on what I can work on. So, Rob and Al have both been really helpful,” Kabengele told reporters.

Kabengele is on a two-way contract with the Celtics, but if this strong preseason play continues into the regular season, he could very well be the temporary Williams’ replacement the Celtics are looking for.