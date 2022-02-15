Insider Urges Signing of Former All-Star: ‘The Celtics Owe Isaiah’

The Boston Celtics still have a trio of open roster spots following their trade activity around the February 10 trade deadline.

The Celtics have already moved to fill out some of their roster, but that was primarily to satisfy NBA rules. Sam Hauser and Luke Kornet have both seen their two-way deals converted into full-time contracts for the rest of the season, per ESPN’S Adrian Wojnarowski. But, due to some technicalities involved, adding those two players only fills one of the team’s open roster spots, leaving the Celtics with three more spaces to fill.

According to Heavy.com’s Steve Bulpett, the first player the Celtics should be reaching out to is former All-Star Isaiah Thomas.





“I would have at least made the offer a long time ago. But the question with Isaiah is, will there be opportunity there? Look, I think the Celtics owe Isaiah more than they can give him. Not just financially, I am talking about an overall sense. What he did for this franchise during a down time was incredible,” Bulpett said.

Thomas Helped Boston Rebuild in Record Time

When the Celtics acquired Thomas, the idea was to shore up Brad Stevens’ bench with some additional scoring. A trade with the Phoenix Suns saw Thomas head to Boston in return for Marcus Thornton and a 2016 first-round draft pick, per Wojnarowski.

However, that deal worked out better than the Celtics could have ever imagined, as Thomas quickly became a franchise hero, and helped lead the team to multiple Eastern Conference finals appearances. Bulpett thinks that Thomas’ impact went even further than his on-court exploits and that Boston has a debt of gratitude to the “king of the fourth” for helping put the franchise back on the map so soon after hitting the reset button.

Now the #Celtics have plenty of roster space for Isaiah Thomas. — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) February 10, 2022

“Payers, free agents, they look at teams like, is this a place I can win? Some teams are seen as Siberia. That can change over the course of years. The Celtics, after they made the trade of Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce were seen as, they’ve got a lot of rebuilding to do. They made a ton of moves over that time, bodies in and out like a revolving door. When they got Isaiah Thomas, remember, they made a push and made the playoffs. He dragged them there. It was not just his scoring and basketball stuff, it was his attitude.

Now it is a team that Al Horford, who was the prize free agent, now it is a team he wants to come to. They do well and the next year, Gordon Hayward is the prize free agent. All of the sudden, Boston is a place to go. I think a lot of that is largely because of Isaiah Thomas.”

Stevens Remained Coy on Potentially Adding Thomas

Following Boston’s activity around the trade deadline, Stevens met with the media to discuss the team’s recent additions. Of course, the topic of roster space comes up, and whenever the Celtics have had room for free-agent additions, Thomas’ name has never been far from the forefront of the conversation.