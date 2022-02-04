The Boston Celtics have been rumored to hold interest in Harrison Barnes for multiple seasons but have never found success during trade negotiations.

However, with the Sacramento Kings suffering through another troubled season and the Celtics boasting numerous young talents, now might be the perfect time to re-enter negotiations for the former Golden State Warriors wing.

Heavy.com’s NBA Insider Steve Bulpett believes the Celtics could potentially get a deal done if they were willing to part with two critical veterans along with a valuable young asset. During a recent episode of Heavy on the NBA, Bulpett proposed the following deal;

Celtics receive: Harrison Barnes.

Kings receive: Josh Richardson, Dennis Schroder, Romeo Langford, and a future second-round pick.





Play



Video Video related to insider’s proposed trade swaps 2 key celtics for former nba champ 2022-02-04T14:11:01-05:00

“He has a couple of years on his contract, I think it is a better fit, it’s only two years on the contract, and I think he gets something like ($20 million) this year, and it is one of those descending contracts, it goes down to $18 million next year. Not a bad contract. Still, a productive guy, a veteran guy,” Heavy.com’s Sean Deveney said.

Barnes is currently averaging 16.6 points, six rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game on 45.6% field goal shooting and 40.7% three-point shooting. More importantly, Barnes fits into the “point forward” category and would help fill the hole Gordon Hayward left when he signed for the Charlotte Hornets before the 2020-21 season.

Barnes Has Been a Long-Term Target

Leading up to the 2020-21 trade deadline, Barnes’ name was floated as a potential target, with the Celtics consistently being linked to him in trade rumors. Fast forward another year, and not much has changed because Barnes is once again mooted as a top target for Boston.

“The question would be, Harrison Barnes, and they’re not exactly the same player, would he displace Grant Williams? Because Grant is, I am not saying he is a superior defender, but he is a willing and aggressive defender. And he’s got the 3-point capability that allows you to spread the floor legitimately when it’s late in the game and it’s more of a possession for possession game.

Harrison Barnes is funny because he had been mentioned with the Celtics so many times over so many years now that I am beginning to think he actually has been a Celtic, he might get his number retired,” Bulpett said.

The year: 2030

The rumor: Harrison Barnes might be coming to the Boston Celtics for his final season.

Prognosticators say he is a good fit.

😆😆😆 — Tom Halzack (@TomHalzack) February 2, 2022

The difficulty Boston faces in regards to adding Barnes onto their roster is that the Kings are dead-set on making the playoffs this season as they’re hovering dangerously close to breaking the record for most seasons without post-season basketball. Losing a player of Barnes caliber would hinder the Kings’ chances this season, but with the team struggling to keep pace in the West, they may be ready to enter into negotiations.

Proposed Trade Would Create Opportunities

Another aspect of the proposed trade from Deveney and Bulpett is that it would open playing time for both Payton Pritchard and Aaron Nesmith. Both of the Celtics’ sophomores are talented shooters but haven’t cracked the rotation under rookie head coach Ime Udoka.

If Boston moves on from Schroder, Pritchard would automatically become the Celtics backup point-guard, a role many projected for him during the summer. Nesmith would face a slightly more formidable challenge, as he would still be fighting for minutes in Boston’s loaded wing rotation. Still, by removing Langford from the equation, he would have one less obstacle to overcome.

Of course, Barnes would slide right into the Celtics sixth-man role and would be the team’s first-choice “spot starter” should Brown, Tatum, or Horford sustain an injury. You see, Barnes’ versatility means he can play at either the small forward position or the power forward spot, which would ease Udoka’s struggles when the team is short-handed.

I don't think being on the Kings is helping Harrison Barnes shoot 40% from three, nor is it helping him get to the free throw line at a career-best rate. And, yes, I think a very good shooter would help the Celtics who are full of not very good shooters. https://t.co/f5GpQgtEKE — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) February 2, 2022

The February 10 trade deadline is now less than a week away, so if the Celtics are going to make a move to upgrade their roster, the clock is ticking down. Or perhaps Stevens has liked what he’s seen from this team since the turn of the year and will stick to making one smaller deal to duck below the luxury tax. Luckily, we don’t have much longer to wait.