Celtics Linked to Former Fan Favorite as Potential Free-Agent Target

So far this summer, the Boston Celtics have done a great job of filling out their roster. They may have fallen two games short in the NBA Finals, losing to the Golden State Warriors, but Brad Stevens acted quickly this offseason, addressing the issues that eventually led to their downfall.

Stevens signed forward Danilo Gallinari in free agency to add some shooting to the rotation and traded for combo guard Malcolm Brogdon, supplementing the team’s playmaking. But with some roster spots still open, he still needs to remain active on the free agency market.

While it has been announced that Boston will host somewhat of a training camp competition to fill the final roster spots, they could still choose to bring back some familiar faces. And according to Brett Siegel of Sports Illustrated and Fan Nation, there’s no reason for the Celtics not to sign Isaiah Thomas.

“Still unsigned in free agency this offseason, there truly is no reason that Isaiah Thomas should not be on an NBA roster,” Siegel wrote on August 22. “To be perfectly fair, he could have absolutely had a positive impact coming off the bench for the Celtics in the NBA Finals this past season and they still have a reason for possibly signing him with one of their final roster spots.”

Thomas played in 22 games last season for the Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks, and Charlotte Hornets. He played well, but so far this summer, no team has picked him up.

Siegel thinks Thomas’ locker-room presence alone would be worth the addition.

Thomas ‘Could Have a Great Impact’

While Thomas isn’t the same player he was the last time he played in Boston, Siegel still believes he could have a role on this team. Even if he can’t play big-time minutes, his presence in the locker room could be undoubtedly useful.

“Thomas is simply a “winner” and on a winning team like the Celtics, who could absolutely use a great locker room presence, the veteran guard could really help be a driving force for this team to make it back to the NBA Finals.

Not to mention, adding another experienced veteran who is familiar with the team already could have a great impact on the youth of this Celtics’ roster,” Siegel noted.

Last season, in the 22 games he appeared in, Thomas played 15.1 minutes per game. He averaged 8.4 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 1.5 assists on 40.1% shooting from the field and 33.7% shooting from behind the three-point line.

And while the Celtics’ guard depth is already great, Thomas has always proven to be willing to do whatever is asked of him.

Stacked Backcourt Doesn’t Make a Difference

As things stand, the Celtics have an elite four-man backcourt, and Thomas wouldn’t necessarily get a ton of minutes. However, as mentioned by Siegel, he has always been willing to do whatever is asked of him.

“Malcolm Brogdon and Derrick White both provide depth in the team’s backcourt next to Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart, but Isaiah Thomas understands his role, he does what is asked of him and is one of the most unselfish free agents still available,” said Siegel.

So, since the Celtics have some spots available, should they look to rekindle an old flame by signing Thomas?