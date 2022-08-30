Ex-Celtics Stars Linked to Conference Rival: Report

It appears a few esteemed Boston Celtics alumni could very well have their next teams lined up for the 2022-23 season. Isaiah Thomas and Kemba Walker, who both made all-star teams as the Celtics’ starting point guard during their time in Boston, have been linked to a conference rival, according to Marc Stein.

Stein reported that the two of them have been linked to the Charlotte Hornets, although Stein noted that they are not alone.

“The Hornets are said to have added Elfrid Payton to the list of guards they are considering along with the prospect of re-signing Isaiah Thomas or club legend Kemba Walker, who remains on Detroit’s roster with his anticipated buyout still on hold.”

Walker played for the Hornets from 2011 to 2019 before joining the Celtics, while Thomas caught on with them late during the 2021-22 season. This is not the first time both have been linked to the Hornets during the offseason, as Shams Charania reported on July 25, 2022, that both were linked to the Hornets.

Hornets considering reunion with a former franchise cornerstone, among free-agent options, sources say: pic.twitter.com/mvjS1PlkTJ — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 25, 2022

While Walker is still stuck in Detroit until a potential buyout is finalized, Thomas has made it clear that the desire for him to have another go-round with Charlotte is mutual.

I need to be back with my young killas!!! https://t.co/V2Mp5BpLHG — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) July 25, 2022

They are not the only former Celtics guards who may or may not have their next team lined up.

Ex-Celtic May Go Back to the Lakers

Stein also mentioned Dennis Schroder’s potential return to the Los Angeles Lakers, who he played for during the 2020-21 season. Although the team recently acquired Patrick Beverley, Stein said that their recent trade may not mean Schroder’s return to the Lakers is out of the question.

“It is not yet clear if the Beverley acquisition completely rules out a Schröder return or if Westbrook’s potential exit could re-open the door.”

On August 23, Stein reported that the Lakers were considering bringing back Schroder, but it depended on how their roster shook out.

Re-signing free agent guard Dennis Schröder is a "legit consideration" for the Lakers, league sources say, depending on how the rest of their roster develops. After one season as a Laker, Schröder played for Boston and Houston in 2021-22. More NBA notes: https://t.co/EwiaWFuKoI — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) August 23, 2022

Schroder had strongly hinted that he was interested in playing for the Lakers again, or more specifically, playing with LeBron James again, on Instagram.

The comments section of Dennis Schroder’s IG post this morning… pic.twitter.com/OPkMV82ec5 — Daniel Starkand (@DStarkand) July 19, 2022

Schroder was lambasted for reportedly turning down a four-year extension worth up $84 million from the Lakers, to which he then signed for $5.9 million with the Celtics that very summer.

Coincidentally, one writer suggested Schroder join the very team that Thomas and Walker have been linked to.

One Writer Suggested Charlotte Sign Schroder

On August 22, Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report listed Schroder as one of the better free agents still on the market while also naming the Hornets as the team that should sign him.

“Schröder finished second in Sixth Man of the Year voting in 2020. And on the right team, his attack-first game could lift a second unit. The Charlotte Hornets, who still have access to the non-taxpayer mid-level exception ($10.5 million), might be that team. Right now, LaMelo Ball is the only real point guard on the roster. And with his 6’7″ size, he could probably share the floor with Schröder for stretches.”

There has been no reported interest between Charlotte and Schroder since the 2022 offseason began, but that can change if the Hornets are looking for the best point guard on the market and if they believe Schroder is just that.