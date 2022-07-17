Former Celtics Fan Favorite Sounds Off on 24-Year-Old Point Guard

Over the years, the Boston Celtics have been home to a multitude of NBA legends. Guys like Bill Russell, Larry Bird, and Paul Pierce have all created their own legacies in a Celtics uniform. It’s hard to become an all-time great Celtic, as there’s already such a long line of amazing players.

However, while players like Russell, Bird, and Pierce all spent over a decade in Boston, there was one player who captured the heart of the city in just two and a half seasons – Isaiah Thomas. The point guard became one of the most-loved Celtics in recent memory in a very short time span.

Ever since Thomas was traded by the Celtics, fans have been begging for him to return. And although he hasn’t made his way back to Boston, Thomas has remained very vocal around the NBA landscape. In fact, he just recently praised a young NBA point guard from the Pacific Northwest.

“Somebody gonna give him a REAL chance and he gonna take it to the TOP… real hoop game!!,” Thomas tweeted on July 16, discussing Toronto Raptors point guard Malachi Flynn. The young guard dropped 73 points in a pro-am game.

Flynn’s performance mirrors a similar explosion that Celtics point guard Payton Pritchard, a fellow Northwest NBA player, had last offseason. Pritchard scored 92 points in a pro-am game in Portland.

Thomas loves talking about hoops on Twitter, so it was unsurprising to see him hype up Flynn. In fact, this isn’t even the first time this summer that Thomas has taken the time to promote one of his friends.

High Praise From Thomas on Twitter

The former Celtics point guard constantly takes to Twitter to give his NBA thoughts on opinions. Oftentimes, this is in an attempt to promote himself or some of his NBA friends. On July 15, Thomas chose to show some love to one of his former teammates, DeMarcus Cousins.

“I was a witness for a lot of those special moments! The bigs now should all praise Demarcus he’s a big reason they play the way they do now REAL S***,” Thomas tweeted.

Cousins played with both the Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets last season, but the Nuggets were the team that took a real chance on him. He’s even been brought up as a potential backup center option for the Celtics next year.

As for Thomas, he also got another shot at the NBA last season, but as free agency continues on, the point guard is still searching for his next opportunity.

Thomas Could Look For NBA Return

Last season, a ton of former NBA players got another chance at making it in the league due to COVID and the uptick in available 10-day contracts. Guys like Joe Johnson, CJ Miles, and Mario Chalmers all received 10-day deals. Thomas was another one of those players, as the Charlotte Hornets handed him multiple 10-day contracts. And after that, he played so well that Charlotte signed him for the remainder of the season.

In 17 games with the Hornets, Thomas played 12.9 minutes per game, averaging 8.3 points, 1.2 rebounds, and 1.4 assists on 43.3% shooting from the field and 39.7% shooting from behind the three-point line.

At 33 years old, Thomas is nearing the end of his NBA career, but there still might be enough time left for him to make one final run in the league.