J.B. Bickerstaff Issues Statement After Besting Celtics in Overtime

The Boston Celtics fell to yet another defeat on March 6, their second straight loss in overtime and third loss in as many games.

In a similar fashion to Boston’s March 3 defeat by the Brooklyn Nets, the Celtics once again saw a significant lead dwindle down in the second half, and found themselves fighting on the finals possessions of the game.

When speaking to the media during his post-game press conference, Cleveland Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff discussed Boston’s strong first half and credited his team’s ability to claw their way back into the game before ultimately leaving with a win.

J.B. Bickerstaff on Cavs COMEBACK Win Over Celtics | Postgame Interview

“We just weren’t tough enough in that first half. And you could tell. Obviously, they were coming off a tough loss. You read the things they’re talking about, how they needed to get it back right,” Bickerstaff said,” And, think about the experience that those guys have and as many games as they’ve won. So, they came out with the intent to go and win this game…Give our guys credit; they found a way to fight uphill and come up with the win.”

Cleveland was led by a dominant performance from All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, who ended the contest with 40 points, 11 rebounds, and 4 assists on 41.2% shooting from the field and 36.4% from three-point range.

Jaylen Brown Sounds Off on Celtics Loss

Without Jayson Tatum in the rotation, Jaylen Brown became the Celtics’ goto offensive option against Cleveland, which saw him score 32 points, grab 13 rebounds, and dish out 9 assists in 45 minutes of gameplay.

However, Brown was blunt during his assessment of the Celtics’ current situation and chose to share a ‘not safe to work’ message during his postgame press conference.

"There's no moral victories in this s***. We got to win games. Period." JB reacts to Celtics' OT loss in Cleveland pic.twitter.com/jXwhP0wz6A — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 7, 2023

“In the midst of the storm, I think that was a valiant effort. But there’s no moral victories in this s***. Like, we gotta win games, period,” Brown said, “And I gotta be better at spots in overtime and through the game, I feel like I rushed some shots that I wish I could have back. But, overall, we just have to have a fighter’s mentality, and we gotta play to win.”

Brown has been one of Boston’s most consistent players during their current downswing but has been unable to help his team secure a win in their last three games, with the Celtics currently looking like a shadow of the team that dominated the NBA during the opening months of the season.

Malcolm Brogdon Urges Celtics to Beat Portland

Boston’s next game is set to take place on Wednesday, March 8, against the Portland Trail Blazers, and will be the Celtics’ last game at the TD Garden before the team sets off on a six-game road trip. As such, Malcolm Brogdon believes that the Celtics have to beat Portland in order to build some momentum ahead of a pivotal stretch in their season.

"I was just talking to Blake, we really need to win this game against Portland so we can leave Boston on a good note." Malcolm Brogdon talks Celtics upcoming road trip and the 'expectation' to go undefeated pic.twitter.com/7LW3as1CNE — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 7, 2023

“There’s definitely urgency. I think it’s less even about the playoffs and just about this road trip coming up. I was just talking to Blake (Griffin) and we really need to win this game against Portland, so we can leave Boston on a good note, on a positive note starting the road trip,” Brogdon said, “These are six teams on the road that we should beat. That we need to beat. It’s really that simple. So, going undefeated is the goal and the expectation.”

The Trail Blazers have won three of their last seven games and boast a superstar guard in Damian Lillard. As such, the Celtics will need to rediscover their shooting touch if they are to come away with a win and build some momentum before their prolonged road trip gets underway.