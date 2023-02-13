Ja Morant Issues Bold Statement After Being Bested by Short-Handed Celtics

The Boston Celtics took down the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night, earning a 119-109 victory over the second-best team in the Western Conference. They were able to take down Ja Morant’s Grizzlies even without the help of Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, and Malcolm Brogdon, who were all out for the contest.

After the game, Ja Morant was asked about the comments he made earlier in the year when he said he wasn’t afraid of the Western Conference in relation to the Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving trades. He doubled down, reasserting the amount of confidence he has in Memphis.

“I don’t care. Honestly. I said what I said, and I mean that,” Morant said via Khari Thompson of Boston.com. “The confidence I had when I said that, is the confidence that got us to the point we’re at now, being a top team in this league.”

Ja Morant isn't backing down from what he said 😤 pic.twitter.com/gHyWy8Ijal — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 13, 2023

Morant sat down with ESPN’s NBA Today earlier in the season and was asked what teams around the league he’s worried about. The Celtics were the only team he mentioned in regard to who the Grizzlies are looking at as their competition.

This prompted Morant to talk about the Western Conference, as he didn’t mention any teams in his own conference. When asked about it, he said that he wasn’t scared of anybody out West. And after losing to the Celtics on February 13, he said that he still believes that.

As for his performance against the Celtics, Morant put up solid numbers. Morant ended the game with 25 points, six boards, and seven assists on 9-of-18 shooting from the field.

Meanwhile, Derrick White and Sam Hauser led the Celtics, as Jayson Tatum struggled with his shooting efficiency. White dropped 23 points and 10 assists, and Hauser had 20 points in his third appearance as a starter.

Payton Pritchard Discusses Trade Saga

Now that the NBA trade deadline has come and gone, the Celtics’ roster is nearly set in stone. Outside of potential buyout market additions, they are ready to make their end-season push. Boston didn’t trade Payton Pritchard at the deadline, despite the comments he made about potentially wanting to be traded.

However, after the win over Memphis, Pritchard addressed those comments, noting that he wants to help the Celtics win a championship this year.

“My minds already reset, and I’ve already been open about where I was at,” Pritchard said via NBC Sports Boston. “And I’m here now. I’m a professional at the end of the day, I’m gonna work, and any minute I’m gonna play because I love to play basketball. This whole thing about what everybody’s been saying, you know, I love this city, I love this organization, I love my teammates, this is like one of the best…I’m here, and I do love it here, and I’m committed. I wanna help this team any way I can to win a championship.”

"I love this organization. This whole thing is about me wanting to play because that's what I love to do." Payton Pritchard wants to clear up his feelings for Boston, and his teammates after expressing wanting more playing time before the trade deadline pic.twitter.com/WR6Ez2ts2P — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 12, 2023

Jayson Tatum Praises Mike Muscala

The one move Boston made at the trade deadline was trading for Oklahoma City Thunder center Mike Muscala. After Muscala’s debut, Tatum showed some love to the new Celtic.

“I was joking with him – he hit his first shot, and we were sitting on the bench, and I was like, ‘Man, that’s big time,’” Tatum said post-game via CLNS Media. “To come to a new team, never practiced with us, come in and knock down your first shot, just as a basketball player, I know how good that felt. We can just see how important he can be for us. Big body, long arms, obviously can stretch the floor. I’m glad we got him.”