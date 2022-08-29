Celtics Linked to Hometown Forward as Free-Agent Target

During an appearance with Team Italy at EuroBasket, new Boston Celtics forward Danilo Gallinari suffered a knee injury. It was initially thought that the ailment could be a torn ACL, but reporting from Shams Charania of The Athletic noted that it was only a torn meniscus, which is good news for Celtics fans.

But with Gallinari possibly missing some time to start the season, Boston will need some players to step up in his absence. Or, if they wanted to bolster their forward depth, they could look to sign a player. They still have some roster spots open after trading multiple players in the trade for Malcolm Brogdon.

And while free agency options aren’t great, there are still some solid players available. Keith Smith of CelticsBlog and Spotrac composed a list of potential external options for the Celtics to consider signing, and among them was hometown forward Jake Layman.

“Jake Layman is a local kid (he attended King Phillip Regional High School in Wrentham) who has NBA experience. He’s more of a pure three, but he has enough size to occasionally play the four. Layman is athletic and has the reputation, but not the production, of a shooter. He doesn’t offer much creation ability for himself or others,” Smith wrote for CelticsBlog on August 28.

As for the opposite end of the court, Smith believes that Layman has the potential to be solid, even if he hasn’t shown it yet.

Smith: ‘Layman Has the Tools’

While Layman has failed to earn consistent playing time thus far in his career, he’s always had the tools to be a good defender, according to Smith. Although, he hasn’t quite lived up to those expectations with either of his first two teams.

“Defensively, Layman has the tools to be a better defender than he’s shown in his career. To this point, Layman hasn’t stepped up as a defender with either the Portland Trail Blazers nor Minnesota Timberwolves,” Smith explained.

At 28 years old, Layman has six years of NBA experience. He played with the Trail Blazers from 2016 to 2019 and with the Timberwolves from 2019 through last season. That being said, he hasn’t played over 15 minutes per game in two years.

Last season with Minnesota, Layman appeared in 34 games, playing 6.8 minutes per contest. In those games, he averaged 2.4 points, 1.1 rebounds, and 0.3 assists on 41.1% shooting from the field and 22.9% shooting from behind the three-point line.

And in addition to Layman, Smith brought up the idea of signing a former Celtic, too – Jabari Parker.

Smith Suggests Celtics Sign Parker

Despite rarely earning playing time, Parker has technically been a part of each of the last two Celtics rosters. Smith thinks he could provide solid depth at the forward position, especially with Gallinari set to miss time.

“This one might be off the board, because Parker may not want to return for yet another go-around in Boston. If he’s open to the idea, the Celtics know what Parker can do. Like Carmelo Anthony, he’s a scorer and rebounder. Also, like Anthony, he’s not much of a defender.

“However, Parker has been signed and waived by the Celtics a few different times already. He may not want to relive that experience, especially if there is the chance he’d be only a short-term replacement while Gallinari is out,” Smith noted.

Whether it’s Layman, Parker, or somebody else, the Celtics could stand to add an extra forward into the mix in light of Gallinari’s injury.