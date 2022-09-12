Celtics Signing Hometown Wing to Contract: Report

The Boston Celtics have done a great job of adding talent to their roster this summer. After their depth failed them in the NBA Finals, Brad Stevens acted swiftly, signing forward Danilo Gallinari and making a big-time trade for guard Malcolm Brogdon.

Unfortunately, Gallinari tore his ACL while playing for the Italian national team at EuroBasket. In turn, he is likely to miss the majority of next season. Now, the Celtics will be looking to add talent to the end of the bench in an attempt to make up for his lost production.

Boston has already inked a few potential end-of-the-bench options to training camp deals, but they reportedly just added another. According to Bobby Manning of CLNS Media, the Celtics will sign hometown kid Jake Layman to a training camp contract.

“Source to @CLNSMedia: Jake Layman will be joining the #Celtics on a training camp deal with a chance to make the roster. The six-year veteran forward last played for the Timberwolves over the last three seasons after starting his career with the Blazers,” Manning tweeted.

Layman has yet to find a permanent home in the league thus far, and considering he’s from Norwood, Massachusetts, the signing makes sense for Boston. He joins Noah Vonleh as another local player who the Celtics have brought in for their training camp competition.

He had previously been floated as a potential target, too.

Layman Mentioned as Celtics Target

After Gallinari went down, it was clear that the Celtics would have to find a new source of production. In turn, Keith Smith of CelticsBlog wrote an article detailing potential replacement options. Among them was Layman, who noted the positives and negatives of Layman’s game thus far in the NBA.

“Jake Layman is a local kid (he attended King Phillip Regional High School in Wrentham) who has NBA experience. He’s more of a pure three, but he has enough size to occasionally play the four. Layman is athletic and has the reputation, but not the production, of a shooter. He doesn’t offer much creation ability for himself or others,” Smith wrote for CelticsBlog on August 28.

Throughout his six years in the league thus far, Layman has appeared in 243 games, playing 12.8 minutes per contest. He’s averaged 4.8 points and 1.7 rebounds on 46.0% shooting from the field and 30.0% shooting from behind the three-point line.

Meanwhile, Smith believes Layman needs to show more on the defensive end.

Layman’s Defense Needs to Improve

At 6’8, Layman has the necessary height to be a solid wing defender in the NBA, and he’ll need to do just that if he wants to land a roster spot in Boston. According to Smith, however, he hasn’t stepped up on either of his past teams so far.

“Defensively, Layman has the tools to be a better defender than he’s shown in his career. To this point, Layman hasn’t stepped up as a defender with either the Portland Trail Blazers nor Minnesota Timberwolves,” Smith wrote.

It will be fun to watch Layman battle it out with all the other training camp hopefuls, and his story as a Massachusetts kid will likely sway some fans. But in terms of his play on the court, keep an eye out for his shooting and defense. Those are the keys for him sitting with the Celtics.