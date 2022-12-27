Celtics Fans Torn Over Potential James Harden Move

After a rough stretch of games that saw them lose five out of six, the Boston Celtics are back on track. They took down the Minnesota Timberwolves on December 23 and then beat the Milwaukee Bucks on Christmas Day. But despite their success, they still find themselves in trade rumors.

There are no definitive trade rumblings surrounding the team, but they have found themselves on the short list of teams to land an NBA superstar. As tweeted by Keith Smith of Spotrac, BetOnline.ag has the Celtics listed as the third-most-likely team to land James Harden.

Odds on James Harden's next team, if not the 76ers, per @betonline_ag: Rockets 2/1

Heat 5/1

Celtics 7/1

Mavericks 7/1

Lakers 8/1

Knicks 8/1

Bulls 9/1

Clippers 10/1

Spurs 10/1

Hawks 12/1

Nuggets 12/1 — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) December 26, 2022

Celtics fans were torn in the replies to Smith’s tweet. One fan was excited about the idea of pairing Harden with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

“Harden JB and JT would win 40 championships,” they tweeted.

— Bobby Dalbec's #1 Fan (@bobbydmvp) December 26, 2022

Meanwhile, others were not happy with the idea that Harden could be added to the team.

“Remove the Celtics,” one fan tweeted.

— Jon☘️🏀 (@jond2546) December 27, 2022

“Celtics don’t want him,” another added.

— Patrick Huston (@Hustonp_) December 27, 2022

The only two teams with better odds of being Harden’s next team are the Houston Rockets and Miami Heat. These odds are almost certainly a follow-up to the recent rumors that Harden may be considering a move back to the Rockets after this year.

When asked about the report, which was delivered by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Harden danced around the subject. Instead of directly addressing it, he just emphasized that his focus is with the Philadelphia 76ers.

“I’m here,” he told reporters, per Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire. “We’re playing very well and I don’t know where that report came from, but I’m excited to be here and we’re playing very well. We’re continuing to get better.”

Harden has been putting together a solid season for the 76ers so far this season. The 33-year-old guard has appeared in 18 of the team’s 32 games and is playing 38.1 minutes per contest. He’s averaging 21.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 11.1 assists on 42.9% shooting from the field and 37.1% shooting from behind the three-point line.

Malcolm Brogdon Adjusting Well to New Celtics Role

While the rumor mill may be connecting the Celtics to a superstar, they’ve put together a great core of point guards already. Marcus Smart, Derrick White, and Malcolm Brogdon have all played very well for Boston this year.

The Celtics traded for Brogdon this summer and asked him to step into a sixth-man role, and according to sources who spoke with Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports, he’s been an absolute pro throughout the transition.

“He is such a pro, he always has been,” an Eastern Conference executive told Deveney. “I think he got what he wanted in Indiana, which was to be The Man for a bit after he was a role player in Milwaukee. But he is 30 now. He has the contract [three years, $67 million remaining], so he can focus more on, ‘How can I be part of winning? How can I have that kind of fun?’ He does so many things they were lacking last year, a guy off the bench who does not make mistakes, who plays D and makes shots, and can do some playmaking. Maybe he wants to start, but he definitely seems like a guy who is enjoying what he is being asked to do there.”

Celtics Face ‘Tough Trade Decision’ With Grant Williams

A trade for Harden has fans torn, and they may also be torn over the idea of trading Grant Williams. The Celtics forward will be a restricted free agent next offseason, and Matt Dolloff of 98.5 The Sports Hub thinks Brad Stevens should consider trading him.

“Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens hasn’t been afraid to wheel & deal over the past two off-seasons, so it wouldn’t be shocking if he explored trade ideas involving Williams, or perhaps even swung a deal,” Dolloff wrote. “There would be some risk involved with removing Williams from the Celtics’ rotation, but they certainly should contend for the NBA championship with or without him, as long as Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are playing.”