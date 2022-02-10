Celtics Urged to Go ‘All-in’ to Acquire Disgruntled Former MVP

The Boston Celtics are riding high. Winners of six straight and eight of the last 10, the Cs are surging up the Eastern Conference and look capable of making a legitimate postseason run. With their newfound success, it’s plausible to believe Boston has jumped from being projected sellers at the February 10 trade deadline into full-blown buyers. However, how big is Brad Stevens willing to swing in order to hang Banner 18 in the rafters? Well, according to WEEI’s Greg Hill, seismic.

Nets star James Harden (hamstring) missed Brooklyn’s beatdown loss at the hands of the Celtics on Tuesday. Yet, if Hill were calling the shots, the next time the two foes were to meet up, a healthy Harden would be donning green and white.

“If I were Brad Stevens, I would throw everything I possibly could at that deal to get him,” Hill said of acquiring Harden on February 9. As for why Hill is so adamant about Stevens pursuing the former league MVP, well you can chalk it up to another pundit doubting the compatibility of Boston’s two biggest stars.

“Sitting here hoping the Celtics do something legit by tomorrow is really frustrating,” Hill said. “You’re sitting there with those two guys [Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown], who for whatever reason just don’t click, or can’t get the job done, or whatever it is. You gotta make a big move.”

Harden ‘Screaming’ to Escape Brooklyn

On the heels of their 35-point loss to Boston, the Nets have now dropped nine consecutive games, while Harden has been sidelined for five straight. And by the sound of it, when he’s healthy enough to return to the hardwood, he’d prefer it to be with a team other than the Nets.

“I can’t tell you how much James Harden wants this,” Brian Windhorst said on a February 9 airing of ESPN’s “Get Up” in regards to talks of the Nets star seeking a trade. “His actions over the last 10 days are basically a threat to the Nets.” The NBA insider also added that Harden “is screaming in every way he possibly can, ‘I don’t want to be here; get me out of here.'”

Brooklyn Willing to Play Hardball

Having said that, Harden wanting out of Brooklyn swiftly and Harden actually getting his way are two totally different animals.

“I think Brooklyn is prepared for the idea that they’ll just treat James Harden, if his plans are to leave, treat it like Toronto did Kawhi Leonard. And say ‘this is probably a one shot deal. We want to win a championship. Our best chance is to do that,'” said insider Adrian Wojnarowski on ESPN’s “NBA Countdown” on February 9. “Who knows what happens when Harden gets back with Kevin Durant. They start playing together again the way they had planned to from the beginning. They’ve been separated because of the injuries.”

While there are talks of Harden potentially being flipped in a deal for fellow disgruntled All-Star Ben Simmons, the Celtics should steer clear from entering themselves in any sort of Harden sweepstake. Not only does Boston look to be hitting their groove, but making a move that would likely entail unloading Jaylen Brown — a player seven years Harden’s junior — makes little to no sense from a larger picture perspective.

