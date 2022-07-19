Proposed Trade Sees Celtics Deal Payton Pritchard for 23-Year-Old Defensive Ace

The Boston Celtics have already made significant changes to their roster this offseason. They inked veteran forward Danilo Gallinari to a two-year contract and also traded five players to the Indiana Pacers in exchange for combo guard Malcolm Brogdon.

Their roster already looks ready to compete next season, and since the $17.1 million Evan Fournier TPE expired on July 18, making more trades without breaking up their core won’t be easy. However, there are still potential moves to be made out there.

Boston is lacking at the wing position. Outside of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, they don’t really have any wings on the roster. In this proposed trade, they would be landing a combo forward from the Utah Jazz who is emerging as one of the league’s most intriguing defenders – Jarred Vanderbilt.

Here’s the outline of the trade:

Celtics receive: Jarred Vanderbilt

Jazz receive: Payton Pritchard, 2025 1st-Round Pick (Top-10 Protected)

Brad Stevens would be making a deal with his former boss, Danny Ainge, who just acquired Vanderbilt from the Minnesota Timberwolves in the blockbuster Rudy Gobert trade. Vanderbilt would immediately slot in as a top-tier backup wing.

And while losing Pritchard may upset some Celtics faithful, it’s something have reportedly been open to.

Celtics Could Shop Pritchard in Trades

According to an Eastern Conference executive who spoke with Sean Deveney of Heavy.com, the Celtics could be open to trading Pritchard this season due to the acquisition of Brogdon and the presence of Marcus Smart and Derrick White in the backcourt rotation.

“I think there is some concern about how he fits in. You’ve got three ballhandlers now who are ahead of him in the rotation, all of them are very good defenders and Pritchard just is not. He can get on the floor because of his shooting but he did not seem to have that trust factor with [Ime] Udoka,” the executive told Deveney. “They were willing to include him in deals this summer, though obviously, it was not their first choice. They will rest Brogdon a lot, they will be careful with him and Pritchard needs to be ready when that happens. But when the season gets rolling, he is probably going to pop up in trade rumors.”

Payton Pritchard once again finds himself in a tough spot after the Celtics traded for Malcolm Brogdon.@ByJeffPratt breaks down Pritchard’s unfavorable situation: https://t.co/8b9eJnGLBr pic.twitter.com/aH2p5YJE0H — CelticsBlog (@celticsblog) July 15, 2022

Pritchard struggled to earn regular minutes in the early stages of last season, but eventually cracked the rotation later in the year. In 14.1 minutes per game, he ended up averaging 6.2 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 2.0 assists on 42.9% shooting from the field and 41.2% shooting from deep.

Ainge is the one who drafted Pritchard, so he could have some interest in bringing him to Utah. Plus, they’ve already shown an interest in trading Vanderbilt.

Jazz Open to Trading Vanderbilt

According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, the Jazz will be open to trading any of the players they got back for Gobert, including Vanderbilt, who has already drawn interest around the league.

“Each player who arrived in Utah in exchange for Gobert is also considered available for trade. ‘They are open to moving everyone,’ a second assistant general manager told B/R,” Fischer reported. “Jarred Vanderbilt has already drawn significant interest from rival teams, sources said, after a strong season starting alongside Karl-Anthony Towns in Minnesota. Just 23 years old, Vanderbilt proved capable of being an impact defender in the playoffs and is under contract for two more seasons at under $5 million in average annual value.”

I'd say the chances are now pretty slim. Maybe a low $1-3M salary backup center where the team only wants picks back, but that's probably unlikely. I'm wondering what the deal might be with guys like Naz Reid (1.5M), Jarred Vanderbilt (4.3M) outside of the minimum FA guys https://t.co/8JB6qcvylQ — Dan Greenberg (@StoolGreenie) July 15, 2022

Vanderbilt emerged as a crucial part of Minnesota’s rotation last season due to his impressive rebounding and extremely versatile defensive skills. He’s not a floor-spacer, but his defense would allow him to fit in seamlessly in Udoka’s rotation. Plus, he’s on a very cheap contract for the next two seasons. He’ll earn $4.3 million next season and $4.6 million the year after.

With how stacked Boston’s current guard rotation is, trading Pritchard for wing depth might be an avenue the Celtics consider exploring.