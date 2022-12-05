Celtics Urged to Reunite With $3.4 Million Wing

In a December 3 mailbag for MassLive, Brian Robb was asked about the possibility of the Boston Celtics reacquiring wing Javonte Green from the Chicago Bulls. Robb explained why the Celtics could attempt a move like that, along with what it would take to pry him from the Bulls.

“That’s a fun idea, and you can bet close friend Jayson Tatum will be pushing for it if the Bulls make him available,” Robb said. “It’s possible they could go into fire sale mode at the trade deadline if he sticks below the .500 mark, given the age of their players. Green is an expiring contract making just $1.8 million, and that would fit easily into any of Boston’s trade exceptions.”

What could make a potential Green trade all the more appealing is that the Celtics would not have to use either the $6.9 million Juancho Hernagomez trade exception or the $5.9 million Dennis Schroder trade exception to absorb him.

Green is making $1,814,677 this season. Besides the two TPEs previously mentioned, the Celtics also have the $2.1 million Bol Bol trade exception and the $1.9 million PJ Dozier trade exception, which were created at last year’s trade deadline that they could potentially use to take Green’s contract.

Robb’s View of a Possible Green Deal

Robb went on to give his views on the Celtics possibly trading for Green should they get the chance.

“Would the Celtics view him as an upgrade of Justin Jackson? Absolutely. Would a second-round pick be enough to get him off the Bulls’ hands? That’s an answer we won’t know until February but would make for a fun reunion story. The fact the Celtics could take him without sending any salary outgoing would help if the Bulls end up being (in) cost-cutting mode.”

Green played for the Celtics from 2019 to 2021 before being traded in a three-way deal to the Bulls along with Daniel Theis in a trade that sent Mo Wagner and Luke Kornet to the Celtics at the 2021 NBA Trade Deadline.

Whether the Celtics go forward on potentially re-acquiring Green or not, President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens has shown an affinity to re-acquiring players who had previously played for the Celtics, like Al Horford – who they extended on December 1 – Enes Kanter Freedom, Joe Johnson, and Daniel Theis.

‘Good Chance’ Noah Vonleh and Justin Jackson Get Replaced

An Eastern Conference executive revealed to Sean Deveney that, should the Celtics add reinforcements midseason, it’s likely that either or both of Noah Vonleh and Justin Jackson will be removed to make room for them.

“Either him or (Justin) Jackson or maybe both, in the end,” the exec told Deveney. “Robert Williams comes back, and Vonleh is, what, your fifth big guy? If they’re looking to add something, though, it is probably a wing. That would mean Jackson probably is out. But when we get to the buyout market, by the time we get to the playoffs, there is a good chance both Jackson and Vonleh get replaced.”

Green fits that bill as a wing, though it is yet to be determined if the Bulls will make him available via trade. They are currently 9-14, which ranks them 12th among teams in the Eastern Conference standings. Two of those nine wins have come against the Celtics, who have only lost five games this season.