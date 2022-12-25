Celtics Trade Proposal Lands Final Piece of Championship Puzzle

After a short, struggle-filled stint, the Boston Celtics turned things around in a big way on Christmas Day, taking down the Milwaukee Bucks by a score of 139-118. Their offense finally found its footing, and they held Giannis Antetokounmpo to 9-of-22 shooting from the floor.

However, their one weak spot still shined through, as Blake Griffin was the only player who earned playing time to record a negative plus/minus. In turn, a trade proposal written by Dan Favale of Bleacher Report could be something for Boston to consider.

Here’s the full outline of the proposed deal:

Celtics receive: Jaxson Hayes

Pelicans receive: 2023 2nd-Round Pick (via DAL, HOU, or MIA)

out of nowhere… JAXSON HAYES 🙆‍♂️🙆‍♂️🙆‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/iiyqjaVofI — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) December 23, 2022

Griffin has played good minutes for the Celtics this season, but there’s still plenty of room for them to upgrade the backup center position. Adding Hayes to the mix would give them an extra body to bring off the bench. Plus, his contract would fit into one of Boston’s TPEs.

Hayes hasn’t earned much playing time this season, having only appeared in 12 games. He’s played just 9.4 minutes per contest, too. With Jonas Valanciunas and Larry Nance Jr. ahead of him in the rotation, Hayes has been given the cold shoulder. That being said, he just put up a 21-point, six-rebound, and four-assist performance in New Orleans’ win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

He was the eighth overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft and is still only 22 years old. Over the course of his career, he’s averaged 7.8 points and 4.2 rebounds on 62.9% shooting from the field.

Celtics Could Target Javonte Green in Trade

Adding a better backup center could be a smart idea for the Celtics, but there’s also room for them to improve in other areas, too. They could look to bolster their wing depth in an attempt to take the pressure off of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

According to Brian Robb of MassLive, Boston could look to make a deal with the Chicago Bulls for former-Celtic Javonte Green.

“Green is on a very cheap deal ($1.8 million) that expires after this season and would be an upgrade over the likes of Justin Jackson and a potential defensive-minded alternative to Sam Hauser on the wing on certain nights,” Robb wrote. “Boston wouldn’t probably give up much for him (a late second-round pick perhaps?) but that’s a call worth making if he is on the market.”

Having too much time on your hands is layering two minutes of Javonte Green dunks over deathcore bangers… pic.twitter.com/7hwgkXIGnF — Mark K (@mkhoops) October 6, 2022

Celtics Face ‘Tough Trade Decision’ With Grant Williams

Another potential decision the Celtics could have to make is in regard to Grant Williams. The forward has been an integral part of their success, but if they’re doubting their ability to re-sign him next offseason, they could look to make a move, according to Matt Dolloff of 98.5 The Sports Hub.

“Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens hasn’t been afraid to wheel & deal over the past two off-seasons, so it wouldn’t be shocking if he explored trade ideas involving Williams, or perhaps even swung a deal,” Dolloff wrote. “There would be some risk involved with removing Williams from the Celtics’ rotation, but they certainly should contend for the NBA championship with or without him, as long as Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are playing.”