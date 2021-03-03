Jaylen Brown Sounds Off in Epic Response to the NBA

In his fifth NBA season, Jaylen Brown has developed into a full-blown star. Averaging career-highs practically across the board, the former No. 3 overall pick will make his first-ever All-Star appearance this Sunday. Yet, just prior to tipoff, he’ll try his hand in the 3-point contest, accepting an invitation alongside teammate Jayson Tatum to partake in the sharpshooting event.

“They asked me and I thought it was obvious. They got some of the best 3-point shooters, including myself,” Brown said humorously. “Nah, I mean they asked me to participate and I said, ‘Why not?’”

“Dunk contest would’ve been great if I could have done it. I don’t think my body is agreeing with me right now in terms of that,” Brown said, who has been dealing with soreness in his left knee for much of the season. “That was something I was looking to do, but I don’t think it’s going to work out that way.”

“But they asked me to participate in the 3-point contest and I said, ‘Why the hell not? S***, you should have asked me a long time ago,'” Brown exclaimed.

Brown: ‘To Add to Winning, Sometimes You Have to Make Sacrifices’

As he alluded to above, Brown has been dealing with a knee ailment that has forced him to miss three games this season. Despite his injuries, Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports reported that the athletic wing did in fact receive an invitation to participate in this year’s dunk contest. However, Brown opted to pass on the event, preferring to focus his energy on getting his body right for a playoff push.

“My most important focus is making a push, making a run and playing in the playoffs. That’s what my focus has been on,” Brown said, via MassLive. “I like to win. I like to be on winning teams. To add to winning, sometimes you have to make sacrifices. To me, being in the dunk contest wasn’t the best decision for me and my body at the time right now. The All-Star Game is in my hometown of Atlanta. As much as I could have liked to participate, it didn’t work out this time.”

“My eyes are down the stretch and getting 100 percent healthy which I haven’t been for a while and trying to continue to get better,” Brown added. “When it comes time for my team to need me, I want to make sure I’m there and I’m 100 percent.”

JT vs. JB vs. the Field

After knocking down two of his three attempts from beyond the arc in Tuesday night’s victory over the Los Angeles Lakers, Brown is now shooting 38.9% from 3-point range on the year. As for Tatum, the C’s closer has cooled off from deep range of late, currently shooting a career-low 36.4% from three.

JT v JB 👌🏾 Who you got? pic.twitter.com/Af8e53AkXz — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 3, 2021

Joining Boston’s two Js in the 3-point contest will be Suns guard Devin Booker, Warriors guard Steph Curry, Bulls guard Zach LaVine and Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell. No Celtics player has won the contest since Paul Pierce in 2010. Franchise legend Larry Bird captured a trio of 3-point contest victories during his day (1986-88), tying Bulls’ Craig Hodges (1990-92) for the NBA record.

Neither Tatum nor Brown has participated in the 3-point contest previously, although Tatum did bring home the Skills Challenge trophy back in 2019 by banking in a half-court shot.

Jayson Tatum had the most legendary Skills Challenge win of all-time 😂 This ending was UNREALpic.twitter.com/TNGvifhqAn — Guy Boston Sports (@GuyBostonSports) February 28, 2021

