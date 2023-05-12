Jaylen Brown Calls Out Celtics Fans Ahead of Game Seven

Following the Boston Celtics‘ 95-86 win over the Philadelphia 76ers, their second-round playoff series will be decided by a winner takes all game seven.

As Jaylen Brown sat in front of the media during his post-game press conference, he discussed the importance of playing a close-out game at home before calling out Celtics fans and challenging them to bring the energy to the TD Garden in game seven.

“I’m hoping that it’s gonna be loud, and it’s gonna be rocking,” Brown said. “Celtics fans, y’all love to call us out, right? So, I’m gonna call you guys out this time. The energy at the Garden has been OK, at best, all playoffs. Game seven, if you’re there or if you’re not there. If you’re at home, or if you’re at a bar, if you watching down the street at a friend’s house, I don’t care. I need y’all to be up, I need you to come with the energy because we need every bit of it. No excuses. We need everybody. So, I’m calling you guys out. Let’s make sure the Garden is ready to go.”

Brown ended game six with 17 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists while shooting 46.2% from the field and 33.3% from three-point range.

Jaylen Brown is Focused on Winning Game Seven

On May 10, Jaylen Brown was voted to the All-NBA second team, marking the first time in his career that he has been named among the league’s elite players. However, as he addressed the media following the Celtics’ May 11 win over the Sixers, Brown noted how his immediate focus is solely on progressing to the Eastern Conference Finals.

“Obviously, that’s a tremendous honor,” Brown said. “But all of my focus right now is trying to help my team win and advance in the playoffs. And that’s what I’m currently focused on.”

By being named to an All-NBA team, Brown is now eligible to sign a supermax contract with the Celtics, worth an estimated $290 million over five years.

Marcus Smart Credits Joe Mazzulla’s Adjustments

Heading into game six, Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla made the decision to insert Robert Williams into the starting lineup as he looked to add some defensive versatility with two big men on the floor.

After the Celtics had completed their nailbiting victory over Philadelphia, Marcus Smart praised Mazzulla’s decision and credited his growth throughout the post-season.

“I was ecstatic about it,” Smart said. “To be able to have Rob in there; he changes the game a lot. Being able to have a lob threat, a rim threat, to be able to protect the rim on the other end. He’s huge for us. And I was proud to have him on the court. And, that just goes to show, you know, Joe’s learning. Just like all of us. I know he’s been killed a lot – rightfully so. He needs to make some adjustments, and he did that, and that’s just all you can ask for; just continue to be the best that he can be. And it takes a full team effort.”

Looking ahead, it will be interesting to see what adjustments Mazzulla makes when the Celtics face off against the Sixers for game seven at the TD Garden on Sunday, May 13.