Frustrated Jaylen Brown Runs Off at the Mouth After Celtics Loss

It was an unpleasant weekend for the Boston Celtics. After a less-than-stellar trip to California, the Celtics returned home with hopes of turning things around. The Orlando Magic had different plans. Boston lost two games in a row to Orlando, falling to 22-9 on the season.

The Magic, one of the league’s bottom-tier teams, came to play in each contest, out-hustling the Celtics on both sides of the ball. However, after their most recent game on Sunday night, Jaylen Brown called out the referees for targeting him.

“It just seemed like we turned the ball over. We had a lot of travels. That’s something I’ve got to work on, I guess,” Brown said in frustration. “They pick and choose where they emphasize the traveling call. But it seems like every f****** game, like, ‘that’s [Brown] the person I’m targeting.’ But you look around the league, you know, you could pinpoint a lot of players doing the same thing. So, you can’t pick and choose when you want to call stuff, but it’s something I’m gonna work on. Definitely keep that pivot foot down because a lot of my turnovers tonight came from travel calls.”

Brown was called for two travels in Sunday night’s contest and two on Friday night’s contest, both against the Magic. Clearly, he disagrees with the calls, but the NBA has been cracking down on those sorts of decisions this year. Players like Jordan Poole have also displayed their displeasure.

Despite the post-game rant, Brown still put up solid numbers on Sunday night. He led the team in scoring with 24 points, which he paired with 14 rebounds, two assists, three steals, and two blocks. The star wing shot 10-of-25 from the floor and 2-of-10 from distance. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to earn the Celtics a win.

NBA Fines Al Horford for Elbow on Magic’s Mo Wagner

Brown isn’t the only Celtics player to get into it with the referees in recent days. Big man Al Horford was ejected from Boston’s Friday-night game against the Magic. He elbowed Mo Wagner below the belt and was swiftly sent off.

On Sunday morning, it was announced that the NBA had fined Horford $25,000 for the incident.

“Boston Celtics forward-center Al Horford has been fined $25,000 for making unnecessary and excessive contact to the lower body of Orlando Magic center Moritz Wagner, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations,” the NBA announced.

The following has been announced by the NBA: pic.twitter.com/WwLIQfh3T7 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) December 18, 2022

Jayson Tatum Disagreed With Al Horford Ejection

Just as Brown voiced his displeasure with the officiating on Sunday afternoon, Jayson Tatum did something similar after Friday’s contest. The Celtics superstar said that Horford’s ejection was “unbelievable,” backing up his teammate after the altercation.

“That was unbelievable. I couldn’t believe Al got thrown out the game,” Tatum said. “I didn’t think that was warranted. Especially once they went to go review, they saw that Mo fouled him; first, that’s how I got to shoot the free throws. You know, sometimes guys get tired of people grabbing on them and the ref not seeing it. So, s***, as a grown man, you take it in your own hands to get somebody up off of you, and that’s all he did, just got him up off of him because he was getting fouled. I don’t think Al deserved to get thrown out of the game at all.”