Jaylen Brown Makes Shameless Celtics Claim: ‘I Don’t Know If I Can Say That’

On Saturday night, the Boston Celtics traveled up north to take on the Toronto Raptors. While it was a closely-contested game throughout, the Celtics came out on top, picking up a 106-104 victory over the Raptors with Jayson Tatum sidelined.

In addition to Tatum’s absence (due to wrist injury management), both Marcus Smart and Robert Williams got injured and were ruled out at halftime. Despite all that, Boston took home the win, and after the game, when asked about scoring options, Jaylen Brown credited his team. He even said something he may not be allowed to – he’s got his money on the Celtics no matter what.

“I just play the game,” Brown told NBC Sports Boston. “I mean, I’ll let you guys determine what is the options. We’re not number one and number two, I just come out and play the game. The moment you start thinking that is the moment that I think that you’ll start doubting yourself or – there’s no need to come out and play the game any other way than how I normally play. And that’s how I see it. Tonight, we was out guys. Obviously, I would get more attention. But tonight, we had guys step up. We had Payton [Pritchard] come out and play really well. Grant [Williams] came out and got hot. And that’s what we need. We’re a team. So, it doesn’t matter who rolls the ball out or which team is doing what, I got my money on the C’s. I don’t know if I can say that.”

"… I got my money on the Cs… I don't know if I can say that." 😂 Jaylen Brown talks about the Celtics playing short-handed and the confidence he had in the entire team #BleedGreen pic.twitter.com/IHJlUxzXGv — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 22, 2023

As noted by Brown, both Pritchard and Williams played great for Boston. Pritchard ended the night with 12 points – all in the fourth quarter – on 4-of-7 shooting from the field, all of which were three-point makes and attempts. Meanwhile, Williams poured in a regular-season career-high 25 points and five boards on 7-of-13 shooting from the field and 4-of-6 shooting from distance.

Brown also picked up the pace with Tatum out. The Celtics star finished the game with 27 points, eight rebounds, six assists, and three steals on 101-of-23 shooting from the field and 4-of-8 shooting from deep. Malcolm Brogdon also stepped up, recording 23 points and seven rebounds off the bench.

New Injury Updates on Marcus Smart & Robert Williams

As mentioned, both Smart and Williams went down with injuries during the game. Brown fell into Williams’ knee, and Smart suffered a non-contact ankle injury. However, after the game, head coach Joe Mazzulla unveiled a positive update on both injuries, as reported by Jared Weiss of The Athletic.

“Joe Mazzulla said Rob Williams hyperextended his knee but it’s nothing serious. Marcus Smart’s knee is fine, but his rolled ankle will be a day-to-day issue at this point per Mazzulla,” Weiss tweeted.

Joe Mazzulla said Rob Williams hyperextended his knee but it's nothing serious. Marcus Smart's knee is fine, but his rolled ankle will be a day-to-day issue at this point per Mazzulla. — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) January 22, 2023

Pascal Siakam Calls Out Al Horford

On the other side of the coin, Pascal Siakam was not happy after the game. He had a chance to tie the game with a layup with under 15 seconds to go, but Al Horford picked up a huge block and forced a jump ball. That was Toronto’s last shot attempt of the game.

During his post-game press conference, Siakam called out Horford to a degree, saying that he thought it was a foul and that there were “a lot of hands” involved in the play.

“To be honest, I don’t know,” Siakam said via CLNS Media. “To me, it felt like it was a lot of hands. [It] could have went either way. I thought it was a foul, but again, it wasn’t called. And I got the ball back, and I thought it [was] still in play. But I didn’t get it.”