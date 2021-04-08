Jaylen Brown Details Private Jayson Tatum Convo That Fueled Celtics Win

It’s no secret that the Boston Celtics have had their struggles this season. Tuesday’s loss against the Philadelphia 76ers was no exception. The Sixers bullied their way to a 10-point victory over the Cs, sweeping the season series, 3-0.

“Yesterday was a tough one for us,” Brown told reporters on Wednesday. “That wasn’t our best showing.”

Not so long ago, the Celtics were perceived as legitimate contenders to come out of the East. Fast forward to current time and questions have been raised regarding Boston’s legitimacy as a mere playoff-caliber team. With the on-court struggles, off-court speculation has arisen. Doubts of Jayson Tatum’s leadership skills have been voiced, while rumors of the team’s star players eyeing an exit from Beantown in the near future have also gained some steam.

However, with a quick turnaround on deck against the New York Knicks on Wednesday evening, Brown was focused simply on what he and his Celtics teammates can control.

“There’s so much outside noise, so many things shifting around, I just needed to come out and be Jaylen,” Brown noted.

The latest Celtics news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Celtics newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Celtics!

Jaylen Brown Details Pregame Discussion With Jayson Tatum

Jaylen was certainly Jaylen on Wednesday. The 24-year-old wing fueled Boston to their 26th victory of the season, leading all scorers with 34 points and recording the first 30-point, 10-rebound game of his NBA career. However, it was more than just his in-game efforts that fueled the Celtics’ win.

Brown revealed that prior to tipoff, he pulled over fellow All-Star Jayson Tatum for a private, yet pivotal chat.

“So, I talked to JT (Jayson Tatum) before the game and we almost had to just forget about everything. And I just said, ‘Let’s just come out and play basketball. Be aggressive. Be our best version of ourselves,'” Brown noted.

“I initiated it as soon as we came in,” he added. “My energy was just upbeat. I had a conversation with him like, ‘Yesterday wasn’t our best showing, but man, let’s just play basketball. I got you, you got me. Let’s run, let’s be us and have a great game.’ I think that’s kind of what got things going for us.”

Jayson Tatum Weighs-In

After somewhat struggling the night before, Tatum bounced back against the Knicks, chipping in with 25 points on 47.6% shooting. Following the game, the forward reiterated Brown’s take on tuning out the noise and the importance of a short memory.

“We just talked about trying to get back on track, trying to get back in the win column, forget about last game,” Tatum said. “I mean we’re both two driven individuals that kind of both know, when we’re down, what we need to do to get ourselves back going. It was real brief just saying, ‘Let’s just forget about last game, forget about, I guess, what everybody is saying. Let’s just get a win.’ That’s all we can control.”

The Celtics may have disappointed up to this point. Yet, with 22 games remaining and in striking distance of the fourth seed in the conference, many of Boston’s pre-season goals are still very much attainable.