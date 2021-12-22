‘Do I Believe?’ Celtics All-Star Answers Why His Faith is ‘Unwavering’

Boston Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown isn’t losing faith in his team. He’s out to prove his doubters wrong while not making any excuses for the shortcomings of the 2021-22 Celtics.

Jaylen is still hopeful the Celtics will turn things around this deep into the regular season.

Despite the fact, Boston (15-14) is currently below .500 in the Eastern Conference and will face off against two — the Cleveland Cavaliers, Milwaukee Bucks — of the top-five teams that sit atop of the standings.

Celtics’ Jaylen Brown: ‘We Can Still Be a Good Team’

With current hurdles in place — seven Celtics players are in the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocol — Brown was asked about the Celtics’ likelihood of making a massive turnaround this season.

“So, what’s the question, do I believe?” Brown asked a reporter during his media availability after Monday’s loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. “Absolutely, no question. I think that’s an obvious answer for me. I know people are tired of hearing it, and people have lost belief and faith, but mine is unwavering. I think that we can still be a good team. I think that we showed it in spurts. I’ve been out for an extended point of time; I’m trying to get back.

“We have guys out — COVID — it’s not an excuse or anything. I think other teams do as well. But, if the question you ask is, “do I still believe?” 100% regardless of anybody else does or not.”

Now is certainly not the time for making excuses.

Brown Says Celtics Are Missing a ‘Sense of Urgency’

According to CBSsports.com, more than 80 players are currently in the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols, including seven Celtics players such as Al Horford, Grant Williams, Josh Richardson, and Jabari Parker among others.

“It’s a long season, but that doesn’t negate that there’s a sense of urgency that still needs to be brought every single night,” Brown said Monday night. “That’s something that we got to continue to set the tone on. We had so many excuses that we were making tonight: it’s cold in the area, fire alarm kind of slowed everything down, other guys out, like, who cares? We just have to come out and find a way to bring energy, set the tone, and have a sense of urgency about ourselves.”

Brown discussed some of the more significant issues that plagued the Celtics throughout the final minutes of the fourth quarter.

“We gave up some big baskets,” Brown added after Monday’s loss. “And, we’ve got to do better at adjusting on the fly. We’ve got to do better. It’s stuff that we normally do well at, but we didn’t do well enough tonight.”

Boston will look to bounce back against the Cavaliers Wednesday night at TD Garden.

