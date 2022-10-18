Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Gets Candid on Eventful Offseason

After coming within two wins of winning an NBA championship, Jaylen Brown saw his name pop up in trade rumors during the 2022 offseason. The Boston Celtics star had come up in trade discussions involving Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Sources: The Boston Celtics have offered a Jaylen Brown package to the Nets for Kevin Durant, which Brooklyn turned down and countered. Full details on a potential Celtics-Nets mega-deal to be had, latest on Donovan Mitchell and more at the Inside Pass: https://t.co/Gkyfkhg5A1 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 25, 2022

After news came out that Brown had been discussed in a trade for Durant, Brown expressed his thoughts on the matter through a common three-letter acronym, “smh” or in other words, “shaking my head.”

Smh — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) July 25, 2022

Brown has not talked much directly about being involved in trade rumors. However, in an interview with Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston, Brown got candid on what his mindset is when being put in trade rumors.

“You just keep doing what you do. That’s all I’ve been doing. Like, it’s been the same since I’ve been here in Boston,” Brown told Forsberg. “So it’s the same now. So I just keep doing what I’ve been doing, put my best foot forward, I guess. This summer, I was hanging out with my grandpa, working out. I feel good, I’m in the best shape of my life. So that’s it.”

In his own words, Forsberg then added that “Brown admitted there was some frustration with still having to deal with rumors — and especially the fallout — but he didn’t want to linger on the topic.”

Marcus Smart Got Candid on Summer Workout With Brown

While the trade rumors were going on in August, Smart met up with Brown in Los Angeles to workout together.

Smart also opened up to Forsberg about the workout he had with Brown and his feelings on the trade rumors involving his teammate.

“When I was out there, we didn’t talk about the [rumors],” said Smart. “I just decided, me being me, to reach out to him because I personally understand what it’s like to have your names in trade talks. I’ve been in it for nine years straight. So, for me, I can understand where his head might be, if it’s there.

“But if it’s not there, I don’t want it to get there. So let me give him a little help and ease his mind knowing that you don’t take anything seriously. And trust me, your name in trade talks is not necessarily a bad thing. He understood it. But, for the most part, he was happy. After that conversation, we didn’t talk about it. Never again.

“I’m ecstatic to have Jaylen Brown [in Boston].”

Smart and Brown will be going into their seventh season together as teammates since Brown was drafted by the Celtics two years after they drafted Smart.

Brown Detailed His Underwater Workouts

Some of Brown’s workouts during the 2022 offseason were conducted underwater in videos that went viral.

Jaylen Brown been on his underwater grind 💪 @FCHWPO (via lucapadua/IG) pic.twitter.com/VtQRADbw0q — Overtime (@overtime) August 20, 2022

While being interviewed by Forsberg, Brown explained why he got into his newfound underwater workouts.

“In a weird way, it kind of found me,” said Brown. “All [last] season, I’d been telling myself this upcoming [offseason], I wanted to try something different. I want to get more in the water. I’m kind of muscular, tight, so if I get a little bit more fluid, I think that it can improve my game and also improve my cardio, all that.”

Brown also made note of how much he’s improved as a swimmer because of these workouts.

“I pushed myself to the limit this summer,” said Brown. “I’ve done things that I never thought I could do. I wasn’t a great swimmer. I was probably an average swimmer. And you would think I was born in the water if you saw me now.”