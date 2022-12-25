Jaylen Brown Sounds Off on Altercation With Giannis Antetokounmpo

After a rough stretch of games, the Boston Celtics picked up a big-time win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Christmas Day by a score of 139-118. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined to score 70 points, but the scoring wasn’t the main attraction of the night.

Brown and Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo gave fans something to watch late in the fourth quarter. They got into an altercation which resulted in Antetokounmpo picking up a technical foul. After the game, Brown gave some insight into the situation.

“I’m not really sure what happened,” Brown said. “I thought I was playing pretty physical defense. Nothing dirty. Seemed like it was a clean play. Maybe he was a little bit frustrated, got up and threw an elbow at me for whatever reason. It was a lot of chirping and talking in between.”

Jaylen Brown spoke on his scuffle with Giannis and how it played out pic.twitter.com/q7Ge3rbOpc — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 26, 2022

The Celtics star put up some solid numbers against the Bucks, dropping 29 points, five rebounds, and four assists on 11-of-19 shooting from the field and 5-of-9 shooting from distance. As for Antetokounmpo, he put up 27 points, nine rebounds, and three assists on 9-of-22 shooting from the floor and 1-of-5 shooting from distance.

In addition, Brown noted that he wasn’t trying to be a “tough guy,” but instead just wanted to make it known that he’s not going to back down.

“There’s a difference between trying to be a tough guy and letting the other opponent know that I’m not backing down,” Brown said. “I’m not afraid of any challenge or any matchup whatsoever. So, in that moment, I was just letting him know that.”

Malcolm Brogdon Adjusting to Celtics Bench Role

Despite their recent issues, the Celtics have put together a great season this year. Their win over the Bucks on Christmas put them even further ahead of Milwaukee in the standings. And in order for them to get to where they’re at, they’ve needed some players to adjust to new roles.

One of those guys is Malcolm Brogdon, who moved into a bench role this season with the Celtics. And according to sources who spoke with Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports, Brogdon has handled the situation like a pro.

“He is such a pro, he always has been,” an Eastern Conference executive told Deveney. “I think he got what he wanted in Indiana, which was to be The Man for a bit after he was a role player in Milwaukee. But he is 30 now. He has the contract [three years, $67 million remaining], so he can focus more on, ‘How can I be part of winning? How can I have that kind of fun?’ He does so many things they were lacking last year, a guy off the bench who does not make mistakes, who plays D and makes shots, and can do some playmaking. Maybe he wants to start, but he definitely seems like a guy who is enjoying what he is being asked to do there.”

Malcolm Brogdon with a Christmas message for the fans pregame here at TD Garden pic.twitter.com/tvT3SbLDVv — Cameron Tabatabaie (@CTabatabaie) December 25, 2022

Jayson Tatum’s Offensive Work Revealed

In addition to Brogdon’s sacrifice, Tatum put in a ton of work this summer. According to his trainer, Drew Hanlen, they worked on his driving angles and finishing through contact.

“We noticed that his driving angles were off, which meant that he was driving towards the blocks instead of towards the rim…So the first thing that we worked on was driving,” Hanlen told Ramona Shelbourne of ESPN. “I basically just fouled the s*** out of him.”