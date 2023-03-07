Jaylen Brown Sounds Off on Grant Williams After Major Failure in Celtics Loss

The Boston Celtics’ issues continued on Monday night as they dropped a game to the Cleveland Cavaliers in overtime. They were up by as many as 15 points but blew the entire lead by the end of regulation, only to lose in overtime after Donovan Mitchell exploded.

However, the Celtics had a chance to win the game at the end of regulation, as Grant Williams went to the free-throw line with less than a second to go. Unfortunately, he missed them both. After the game, Jaylen Brown showed his support for Williams, as he had been in a similar position earlier in the season, missing two key free throws in a game against the New York Knicks.

“Yeah, it happens,” Brown said via NBC Sports Boston. “I’ve been in that position before, and that’s what should fuel you into being better. You can’t let it be a spirit-breaker. Grant has had a great career. And the reason why he’s been successful is because of his confidence. And now is one of the moments where his confidence is going to be tested. A lot of people are now seeing some of the adversity that he’s going through, and you got to respond as a man. You got to be better. You can’t let it take you down. You can look at it and go two different ways – you can go up, or you can go down. And I want him to go up.”

POST GAME PRESS CONFRENCE: Jalyen Brown says 'no moral victories' after OT loss to Cavs Jaylen Brown goes over key factors in loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. He says the Cavs played more physical and that set the tone. He also says, bottom line, Celtics need to win.

Other than his missed free throws, Williams had a pretty solid game. He ended the night with 12 points and four rebounds on 4-of-6 shooting from the floor and 4-of-5 shooting from behind the three-point line.

As for Brown, he played extremely well. The Celtics star put up 32 points, 13 rebounds, and nine assists on 12-of-26 shooting overall and 1-of-7 shooting from distance.

Al Horford Praises Jayson Tatum’s Final Play

Boston’s Sunday night loss to the Knicks ended in equally as excruciating fashion. Al Horford had a chance to win the game on the final play as Jayson Tatum dished out a beautiful pass to him in the corner. After the contest, Horford praised Tatum and explained what happened on the last possession.

“No, I mean, not legs, not tired. I just think I rushed it a little bit,” Horford said via CLNS Media. “And I probably had a little more time than I thought. But it was in that position, you know, a hard close out. He did it a few plays before that, or I don’t know if it was the first overtime, I can’t even remember right now, but it was at another point, it was similar. But this one, I felt like I didn’t stay in my shot long enough. So, it was a really good play by Jayson. And if I had to do it over again, I’m shooting it the same way. Just probably trying to stay into my shot a little more. Just tough.”

Al Horford Has NO ANSWER For Why the Celtics Collapse | Postgame Interview BOSTON, MA — Boston Celtics veteran Al Horford was interviewed following the Celtics 131-129 double OT loss to the New York Knicks on Sunday night. Boston has now lost three of their last four games, and has lost three of their four matchups with New York.

Derrick White Sounds Off on Celtics

Meanwhile, after the game against the Knicks, Derrick White noted that Boston needs to get their swagger back.

“We just gotta get our swagger back. Find a way to play with each other, have fun out there. I’m sure we’ll get it back soon,” White said via CLNS Media.