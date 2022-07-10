Jaylen Brown Possibly Hinting at Reunion With Former Celtic

After including Daniel Theis in their trade to acquire Malcolm Brogdon from the Indiana Pacers, the Boston Celtics are on the lookout for Theis’ replacement. There are various ways in which the Celtics could find his replacement, like adding a veteran via free agency or using one of their trade exceptions to acquire one. Jaylen Brown may have potentially hinted at who that replacement might be. Much like Theis, this hypothetical replacement would be a familiar face.

Brown recently liked a tweet by former teammate and Celtic Aron Baynes after Baynes said that he was back to doing what he loves.

Back doing what I love 👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/FP8Lzb26Ms — Aron Baynes (@aronbaynes) July 10, 2022

This stirred a frenzy among Celtics fans that maybe the team was going to bring Baynes back for a second go-round.

Since taking over as President of Basketball Operations, Brad Stevens has brought back several former Celtics who Brown had previously played with, including Theis, Al Horford, and Enes Freedom. Because he’s done it before with other former Celtics players, bringing Baynes back wouldn’t be the most surprising move on Stevens’ part.

It’s also possible Brown is simply supporting his former teammate who has been through a lot in the last year or so.

Baynes Linked to Boston

According to a source who saw Baynes work out in Las Vegas, Baynes could potentially be a good fit with Boston because they wouldn’t ask much in the role they would give him.

“I can see a fit in Boston. They’ve already got (Rob) Williams and Al (Horford) and the other Williams (Grant) when they want to go smaller,” the source told Steve Bulpett of Heavy.com. “They wouldn’t be asking a lot from (Baynes). He played for Brad (Stevens), so it’d be a bit different with (Ime) Udoka, but I wouldn’t see that as any problem.”

The source later explained that whether they wanted to add him or not would depend on what Boston wants to do next during the offseason.

“It’s just a matter of what direction Boston wants to go,” the source told Bulpett. “I can see them waiting a bit, too. There are some bigs that could become available as other moves get made.”

Besides his experience with other Celtics players and personnel, Baynes also has previous experience with Udoka, as he played for the San Antonio Spurs from 2013 to 2015 while Udoka was an assistant to Head Coach Gregg Popovich.

Baynes’ Last Year in the NBA

After spending the previous season with the Phoenix Suns, Baynes was signed by the Toronto Raptors during the 2020 offseason to a two-year deal with the second year being a team option.

In his lone year with the Raptors, Baynes averaged 6.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 0.9 assists in 53 games in which he played 18.5 minutes a game.

The Raptors ultimately did not believe Baynes was worth keeping around, as they waived him the following offseason. Because of Baynes’ unfortunate spinal injury during the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, he went unsigned throughout the 2021-22 NBA season.

Baynes has recovered enough from the injury to host a workout for NBA teams again. Even if he is as physically capable of playing in the NBA as he was the last time he played, interested suitors must keep in mind that he will turn 36 in December.

There’s no telling how much fuel he’ll have left in the tank.