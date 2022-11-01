Celtics Star Jaylen Brown Sends Cryptic Message on Ime Udoka Joining Rival

Former Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is nearing a deal to become the new coach of the Brooklyn Nets. He was suspended for the entirety of the upcoming season by Boston after it was revealed that he had a relationship with a fellow staff member that was deemed to be a violation of the organization’s code of conduct.

After the move was reported by multiple insiders, Celtics star Jaylen Brown re-posted the announcement to his Instagram Story, leaving some fans questioning his motive.

Fans were confused on Twitter, speculating what Brown’s post meant. Some believe that Brown wasn’t a fan of Udoka, others don’t see the post as a good thing, and most were simply confused by Brown’s decision to re-post the report.

In addition, Brown liked multiple tweets about Udoka’s imminent hiring in Brooklyn. Grant Williams also liked a tweet about Udoka becoming the head coach of the Nets.

Celtics Getting No Compensation

Despite getting suspended, Udoka was still under contract in Boston. Because of that, the Celtics could ask for compensation from the Nets in order for them to sign Udoka. However, according to Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe, that isn’t in Boston’s plans.

He reported that the Celtics don’t plan on seeking compensation from the Nets.

“According to a league source, the Celtics are unlikely to seek compensation if Ime Udoka finalizes a deal with the Nets,” Himmelsbach tweeted.

Chris Haynes of TNT also backed up this report.

“The Boston Celtics will not seek compensation from the Brooklyn Nets and will allow Ime Udoka to move on, league sources tell @NBAonTNT,” Haynes tweeted.

Multiple Celtics fans and media members weighed in on this decision, with most concluding that Boston missed out on an opportunity. At the same time, however, the choice made it clear how badly the Celtics wanted the Udoka situation to be over with.

“Missed opportunity for sure. Would love to know the rationale,” tweeted Dan Greenberg of Barstool Sports.

“The #Celtics are cutting ties. Not sure specifically why they didn’t ask for compensation…but I’m sure Wyc Grousbeck/Brad Stevens will be asked about it…,” tweeted Adam Kaufman of the Celtics Beat podcast.

“The Celtics letting Ime Udoka go to Brooklyn without any compensation in return shows how badly Boston wanted him out of there and how toxic of a culture the Nets will allow to occur,” tweeted George Balekji of NESN.

Boston swiftly moved on from Udoka, placing Joe Mazzulla in the head coaching chair, and he has led them to a 4-2 record thus far.

Udoka Sent Inappropriate Messages

According to NetsDaily, Udoka was suspended in large part because he sent inappropriate text messages to a female subordinate staff member.

“Specifically, a league insider tells NetsDaily that Udoka had repeatedly sent inappropriate messages to women on the Celtics staff. Udoka had been an assistant coach with the Spurs, 76ers and Nets prior to being hired as head coach by the Celtics in 2021,” wrote Net Income of NetsDaily.

With Udoka moving on from the Celtics, it looks like he’ll be joining a divisional rival, and Brown has some thoughts on the matter.