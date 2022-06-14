Celtics Star Jaylen Brown Sounds Off After Game 5 Collapse

The Boston Celtics lost Game 5 of the NBA Finals by a score of 104-94. The Golden State Warriors reigned supreme on Monday night, and they will now travel back to Boston for Game 6 with a 3-2 lead over the Celtics.

It was another turnover-filled loss for Boston, as they ended the night with 18, which directly led to 22 Warriors points. The turnovers were fueled by Boston’s stagnant, inefficient offense. And while Jayson Tatum has struggled mightily this series, it was Jaylen Brown who let the team down in the scoring department on Monday.

Despite his poor performance, Brown looked toward the future in his post-game press conference, saying that the Celtics aren’t ready to go home just yet.

“We don’t have no choice. It’s win or go home at this point,” Brown stated. “We worked incredibly hard all season to put ourselves in this position. I still feel like we have so much more better basketball to play that we haven’t played in the past two games. I’m hoping that the next two games we play Celtics basketball and put our best foot forward like I know we can. I know the city is gonna be behind us and it’s gonna be a big Game 6. I’m looking forward to it.”

Brown finished the night with 18 points, nine rebounds, and four assists on 5-of-18 shooting from the field and 0-of-5 shooting from three-point range. He also added five turnovers to his statline as well.

Head coach Ime Udoka also commented on the loss. He specifically discussed the first quarter, in which the Celtics were down by as much as 16 points.

Udoka: ‘It’s Hard to Explain That Start’

When asked about the team’s slow start, Udoka was left without a real explanation. He said that the second and third quarters were fine, but their poor start and messy finish cost them the game

“It’s hard to explain that start. We lacked the physicality early, they took the fight to us a little bit early,” Udoka noted. “We were struggling to finish in the paint. So, that was pretty evident early on. Then, 23-24, I think then in the second we got back into it, to get it close enough at halftime. And then we obviously had the third quarter, and then fatigue could have played a part in the fourth. Poor start overall, hard to explain why that is. But we got back in it. Turnovers, missed free throws, and some of the things, obviously got a little bit into talking to the refs too much. Probably didn’t help us in the fourth, but the start is hard to explain.”

The Warriors outscored the Celtics 27-16 in the first quarter alone and were up 24-8 at one point. It was an ugly first quarter for Boston, as they just couldn’t find any sort of rhythm on the offensive side of the ball, and Brown’s inefficiency hurt them in that regard.

Brown’s poor performance may have played a part in his team’s Game 5 loss, but he’s determined to get back on track in Game 6.

Brown: ‘We Don’t Have No Choice’

When asked about his mindset heading into Game 6, Brown said that he’s ready to go. The team knows that their back is against the wall and they’re going to put their best foot forward.

When discussing what went wrong for Boston, Brown said that the Celtics just didn’t execute well enough. He gave credit to the Warriors but said that Boston has to be better next time out.

“Credit to Golden State, they made it tough on us, the intensity level. We dropped the ball execution-wise. We’ve got to be better and I’ve got to be better the next game,” Brown explained.

They’ll have their chance to rebound in Game 6, which will be at 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, in Boston.