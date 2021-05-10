Celtics Give Devastating Update Regarding Injured Star Jaylen Brown

As if things couldn’t get worse, the spiraling Boston Celtics will be without one of their top players for the remainder of the year. The team took to Twitter on Monday to announce that Jaylen Brown, who has missed each of the past three games, will be held out for the remainder of the season.

“This past weekend Celtics forward Jaylen Brown was diagnosed with a torn scapholunate ligament in his left wrist,” per the team’s official Twitter account. “Brown is expected to have the torn ligament surgically repaired later this week, and will be out for the remainder of the 2020-21 season.”

To describe the loss of Brown as a massive blow for the Celtics would be an understatement. A first-time All-Star, the 24-year-old averaged offensive highs across the board this season. In 58 games, Brown averaged 24.7 points on 48.4% shooting from the field and 39.4% shooting from beyond the arc. The CAL product also notched career highs in both rebounds (6.0) and assists (3.4). Proving himself as one of the best mid-range scorers in the league, Brown was essentially the only constant offensive threat beyond Jayson Tatum in Boston’s topsy-turvy lineup.

More to come…

The latest Celtics news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Celtics newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Celtics!

READ NEXT