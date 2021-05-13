Brad Stevens Reveals Telling Outlook on Jaylen Brown’s Injury Post-Surgery

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown, who will miss the remainder of the season with a torn scapholunate ligament in his left wrist, underwent — by all accounts — successful surgery on Wednesday.

“Every report out of his surgery is very positive,” head coach Brad Stevens told reporters following the team’s 102-94 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Brown took to social media late Wednesday night to share a post-surgery photo. The swingman looked in good spirits, with his left arm in a cast and a sling and the other giving his fans a thumbs up.

“The training staff we have and the medical staff we have does a terrific job,” Stevens said the day prior. “They’re on it, and they keep that open line of communication with the players. I think Jaylen and everybody else would second that.”

The timeframe on Brown’s return from injury has yet to be distinguished. Interestingly enough, this is the same injury that fellow Celtic Romeo Langford suffered last season during the NBA bubble. The 21-year-old went on to miss five months due to the ailment. With that said, Langford’s injury was sustained on his shooting hand, unlike Brown who injured his off-hand.

The latest Celtics news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Celtics newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Celtics!

Stevens’ Message to Celtics Following Brown’s Injury

Brown put forth a brilliant season, staking claim to his first All-Star appearance. The 24-year-old posted career-highs across the board offensively, averaging 24.7 points on 48.4% shooting from the field and 39.7% from 3-point range. He also chipped in with 3.4 assists and 6.0 rebounds per game.

“Obviously you feel for Jaylen, he had a great year,” Stevens noted. “He’s such an important part of us in the here and now and as we move forward. We’re all encouraged that he’s going to be fine after the surgery and will recover 110 percent.”

While supplementing Brown’s production with one player will be essentially impossible, the Celtics have no choice but to come together and put their best foot forward if they hope to keep this season going.

“We’ve been here before, some of our best players aren’t available, and you head into the postseason,” said Stevens, per NESN’s Alexandra Francisco. “We’ll see where we land and we’ll see what happens, but we have enough in the room to be a nuisance.”

“Now it is truly time to look at it and say, ‘Ok, this is how we think we’d have to do it to have our best chance,” he continued. “And I like the guys in the room, there’s gonna be a lot more required of the best players, and you know, that’s the challenge they’re going to have to step up to.”

Jayson Tatum Talks Brown’s Surgery

It was revealed on Tuesday that Brown actually reached out to fellow All-Star Jayson Tatum to consult with him before ultimately deciding to move forward with surgery.

“Obviously tough losing (Brown),” Tatum said. “I had talked to him before. He had called me and told me what was going on, weighing the options and just seeing how I felt. And from the beginning, I told him, I always support people doing what’s best for them and taking care of his self and his body first and we’ll go from there”

READ NEXT